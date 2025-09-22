OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for September 18-21, 2025

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for regular season games from Thursday, September 18 through Sunday, September 21.

Spitfires' Cole Davis named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Windsor Spitfires forward Cole Davis is the inaugural 2025-26 recipient of Cogeco OHL Player of the Week honours, recording four goals, two assists and six points over a pair of victories.

Three of Davis' four goals came shorthanded, putting home a pair on Friday night in Sarnia as he posted a career-high five points (3-2- 5) in an 8-1 win over the Sting. His two shorthanded markers tied a Spitfires single game franchise mark, joining such names as Matthew Maggio and Eric Locke in the record book. Davis scored another shorthanded marker in Saturday's 4-1 win over the visiting London Knights.

A 19-year-old from Sutton, ON, Davis is into his third full OHL season after collecting 45 points (21-24- 45) over 57 games in 2024-25. The 5-foot-10, 184Ib. winger saw full-time duty at centre in his first two games of this season. Formerly a fourth round (65th overall) pick by the Spitfires in 2022, Davis has collected 94 points (46-48- 94) over his 127 career regular season games.

Rangers' Jason Schaubel named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Kitchener Rangers netminder Jason Schaubel is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .938 save percentage.

Schaubel helped the Rangers rebound from a 3-0 deficit against the Brantford Bulldogs in their home opener, providing 32 saves as Kitchener rallied for four unanswered in a 4-3 overtime win. He returned to the crease Saturday night, making 29 saves as Kitchener beat the Erie Otters 3-1 despite being outshot 30-18. Schaubel earned second star recognition in the win.

A 17-year-old from Barrie, ON, Schaubel is embarking on his second OHL season after going 10-3-1-2 with a 3.40 goals-against average and .878 save percentage in 2024-25. The 6-foot, 185Ib. NHL Draft eligible netminder was Kitchener's fifth round (97th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Barrie Colts U16 AAA program. Schaubel represented Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup this past summer, earning a bronze medal.

67's' Thomas Vandenberg named OHL Rookie of the Week

Ottawa 67's forward Thomas Vandenberg is the OHL Rookie of the Week, producing three goals and an assist in his OHL debut Friday night in Kingston.

Vandenberg turned in an unforgettable OHL debut, earning first star honours with a hat-trick and one assist as the 67's beat the Kingston Frontenacs 6-2. Vandenberg opened the scoring 2:17 into action, scored an unassisted second period goal and capped-off the hat-trick 5:10 into the third frame.

A 17-year-old from Nepean, ON, Vandenberg comes to the OHL having spent last season with the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, producing 18 points (9-9- 18) over 55 games. The former fifth round (93rd overall) pick by Ottawa in 2024 is committed to Providence College (NCAA). The NHL Draft eligible Vandenberg is a product of the Ottawa Myers Automotive AAA program where he won an HEO U16 AAA championship in 2024.

Knights prospect Brendan Gerber named inaugural GOJHL Prospect of the Week

London Knights prospect Brendan Gerber of the Elmira Sugar Kings is the inaugural recipient of GOJHL Prospect of the Week honours, producing 11 points (3-8- 11) over his first four games of the season.

As part of a new development partnership between the two leagues, the OHL will recognize a top performing prospect from across the GOJHL each week.

Gerber has strung together four straight multi-point outings, helping the Sugar Kings get off to a 3-1 start to the season. He opened the campaign with three assists in a 6-0 road win over the Listowel Cyclones on Sept. 12th, followed-up by two goals in Elmira's home opener, a 4-1 win over Listowel on Sept. 14th. Gerber comes off a productive weekend that saw him collect three assists in a 6-5 loss to the Komoka Kings on Saturday followed by a goal and two helpers in Sunday's 9-0 home win over the Strathroy Rockets.

An 18-year-old from New Hamburg, ON, Gerber played in six games with the London Knights last season, scoring his first OHL goal on March 12th in Guelph. The 5-foot-9, 185Ib. forward was selected by the Knights in the sixth round (104th overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection from the Waterloo Wolves U16 AAA program. Gerber has played in 93 career GOJHL contests between the Sugar Kings and Strathroy Rockets, collecting 115 points (58-57- 115) along the way.







