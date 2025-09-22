Spits GM Bill Bowler Accepts Dr. Jamie Henderson Volunteer Business / Community Group Award on Behalf of Organization

Published on September 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Spits GM Bill Bowler accepts Dr. Jamie Henderson Volunteer Business / Community Group Award on behalf of organization By Remo Agostino September 22, 2025

The Spitfires organization was honoured to have GM Bill Bowler proudly accept the Dr. Jamie Henderson Volunteer Business / Community Group Award on behalf of the team.

This award honours a business, organization, or professional group that has demonstrated leadership, initiative, perseverance, and originality in their support of The Hospice of Windsor. Thank you Hospice and Carol Derbyshire for presenting us with this wonderful award. #communitycomesfirst







