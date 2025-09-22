Spitfires' Cole Davis Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Published on September 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Windsor Spitfires forward Cole Davis is the inaugural 2025-26 recipient of Cogeco OHL Player of the Week honours, recording four goals, two assists and six points over a pair of victories.

Three of Davis' four goals came shorthanded, putting home a pair on Friday night in Sarnia as he posted a career-high five points (3-2-5) in an 8-1 win over the Sting. His two shorthanded markers tied a Spitfires single game franchise mark, joining such names as Matthew Maggio and Eric Locke in the record book. Davis scored another shorthanded marker in Saturday's 4-1 win over the visiting London Knights.

A 19-year-old from Sutton, ON, Davis is into his third full OHL season after collecting 45 points (21-24-45) over 57 games in 2024-25. The 5-foot-10, 184Ib. winger saw full-time duty at centre in his first two games of this season. Formerly a fourth round (65th overall) pick by the Spitfires in 2022, Davis has collected 94 points (46-48-94) over his 127 career regular season games.







