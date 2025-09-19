Gens Sign Jalen Lobo

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON. - The Oshawa Generals have signed forward Jalen Lobo to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Lobo is a sixth-round, 119th-overall pick by the Generals in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft, spending last season split between the Toronto Jr. Canadiens of the OJHL and the Port Colborne Sailors, collecting 13 points in 16 games, including nine goals.

A native of Milton, ON, Lobo was a teammate of former Gens First Round selection Brady Smith when they played together on the North York Rangers U16AAA team in 2023/24.

The Generals' home opener is this Sunday, September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.







