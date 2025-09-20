Storm Top Otters, 5-2
Published on September 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm open the 2025/2026 season in winning style defeating the Erie Otters 5-2 on home ice.
Newly acquired overage winger Ethan Miedema received first star honours open the regular season scoring posting a goal and an assist. While Hunter McKenzie picked up two goal, including a beautiful short handed goal dancing though the Erie blue liners. Noah Jenken and Carter Stevens also cashed in on the night's scoring. Colin Ellsworth sopped 25 of the 27 shots that came his way.
Up Next...
The Storm hit the road for the first time the season with an eastern conference match up against their Barrie Colts in their home opener. Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.
Upcoming Home Games...
Friday, September 26th - Oshawa Generals @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
