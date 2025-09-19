Boston Pizza Announced as Petes Official Road Game Watch Party Location for 2025-26

Published on September 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes announced today that Boston Pizza has officially been announced as the Official Road Game Watch Party location for all of the Petes away games for the 2025-26 season.

Both Boston Pizza locations at 1164 Chemong Rd and 821 Rye St will be hosting watch parties on various nights, covering every Petes road game throughout the 2025-26 season. Keep an eye on the Petes X Account, Facebook Page, and Instagram Page on game days to find out which location will be hosting for that game. Watch parties will feature door prizes and giveaways, including signed memorabilia by the Petes players. There will also be visits from Roger (the Petes mascot) throughout the season.

The first Official Road Game Watch Party of the season will be held on Saturday, September 20, at Boston Pizza's Chemong Rd location (1164 Chemong Rd), when the Petes take on the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop for the game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Fans are encouraged to call (705) 742-6464 to secure a table.

The Petes are back in action for their first road game of the season on Saturday, September 20 when they travel to Brantford to take on the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the TD Civic Centre. Fans can catch the game on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.







