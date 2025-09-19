WNEM TV5+ to Broadcast Three Live Spirit Games in 2025-2026

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit fans in the Great Lakes Bay Region will have additional opportunities to catch games this year, as WNEM TV5+ will pick up three live broadcasts. WNEM's live coverage of Spirit hockey begins this Saturday night as they battle the Flint Firebirds at 7:05pm. Live Spirit games on WNEM TV5+ are presented by Applied Innovation.

Live Spirit Games on WNEM TV5+:

Saturday, September 20 vs Flint (7:05pm)

Saturday, January 3 vs Soo (7:05pm)

Saturday, February 7 vs London (7:05pm)

WNEM TV5+ channel by TV package:

Antenna 5.2

Charter / Spectrum 199

Comcast / Xfinity 1182

Dillon Clark assumes play-by-play duties for the fourth season in Saginaw, joined in the broadcast booth by color analysts Brad Walch, Dennis Desrosiers, and Jack Sznewajs.

All 68 regular season Spirit games will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on 100.5 FM WSGW.







