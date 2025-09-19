WNEM TV5+ to Broadcast Three Live Spirit Games in 2025-2026
Published on September 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit fans in the Great Lakes Bay Region will have additional opportunities to catch games this year, as WNEM TV5+ will pick up three live broadcasts. WNEM's live coverage of Spirit hockey begins this Saturday night as they battle the Flint Firebirds at 7:05pm. Live Spirit games on WNEM TV5+ are presented by Applied Innovation.
Live Spirit Games on WNEM TV5+:
Saturday, September 20 vs Flint (7:05pm)
Saturday, January 3 vs Soo (7:05pm)
Saturday, February 7 vs London (7:05pm)
WNEM TV5+ channel by TV package:
Antenna 5.2
Charter / Spectrum 199
Comcast / Xfinity 1182
Dillon Clark assumes play-by-play duties for the fourth season in Saginaw, joined in the broadcast booth by color analysts Brad Walch, Dennis Desrosiers, and Jack Sznewajs.
All 68 regular season Spirit games will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on 100.5 FM WSGW.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2025
- Bulldogs Sign 2025 3rd Round Selection Gavin Christie - Brantford Bulldogs
- Game Day - September 19 - ER at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Soo Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
- WNEM TV5+ to Broadcast Three Live Spirit Games in 2025-2026 - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saginaw Spirit Stories
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Soo Greyhounds
- WNEM TV5+ to Broadcast Three Live Spirit Games in 2025-2026
- OHL Saturday Night Faceoff: Flint at Saginaw
- Five-Goal Third Period Sends Spirit Past Greyhounds on Sunday
- Preseason Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Soo Greyhounds