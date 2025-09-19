Bulldogs Sign 2025 3rd Round Selection Gavin Christie

Published on September 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of 2025 3rd round selection, defenseman Gavin Christie to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Christie, the Beamsville, ON product, was the 58th overall selection in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft coming off an excellent season with the Niagara North Stars U16 AAA that saw the 6'1", 174lbs rearguard post 8 goals & 16 assists for 24 points in 31 games. Christie's playoff performance solidified him as a top prospect for the OHL draft, posting 3 goals & 7 assists for 10 points in 8 games while racking up 22 penalty minutes.

Blending physical edge with an offensive element from the backline, Christie was a standout at Bulldogs camp, earning his way onto the opening night roster.

A second generation OHLer, Gavin follows in the footsteps on father Ryan Christie who was also drafted 58th overall, in the 1995 OHL Draft, by the Owen Sound Platers. Ryan went on to play 198 games in the OHL, recording 178 points and 437 penalty minutes and was drafted by the Dallas Stars 112th overall in 1996. After Championships in Italy & France, Christie won the 2014 Allan Cup alongside Brantford Bulldogs Head Coach Jay McKee with the Dundas Real McCoys.

"We're thrilled to announce that Gavin Christie has signed with the Bulldogs!" said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. " Gavin plays like a true Bulldog, tough, tenacious, and fearless. He's the kind of player who battles every shift and will no doubt become a fan favourite. We're excited to watch him develop with the Brantford Titans this season, and tonight he'll make his Bulldogs debut in Kitchener. We look forward to seeing his growth with our organization for years to come."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.