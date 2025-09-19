New Look Frontenacs Ready to Make an Impact

Kingston, ON - The puck drops on a brand-new season of Kingston Frontenacs hockey tonight as the black and gold welcome their East Division rivals, the Ottawa 67's, to Slush Puppie Place for our 2025-26 Home Opener presented by Scotiabank. Anticipation and excitement is high as fans prepare to get a look at their new look Frontenacs after an offseason that saw plenty of change.

The Frontenacs were one of the older teams in the OHL last season, meaning a lot of the roster is made up of new faces. Players like Andrew and Robin Kuzma, Tomas Pobezal, Matthew Frost, Matthew Minchak and first round selections Aleks Kulemin and Matthew Henderson headline a new crop of talent coming into not just the Frontenacs organization, but the OHL itself.

On the ice, the Frontenacs and 67's renew one of the OHL's fiercest rivalries. Both clubs will be eager to start their campaigns with a statement win, and the intensity of opening night only adds fuel to the fire. With young stars looking to break out, veterans ready to lead, and a hungry fan base cheering them on, the stage is set for a thrilling first chapter to the new season.

Before the action kicks off on the ice, we take the party to The Tragically Hip Way as the night kicks off with the Home Opener Tailgate Party. Fans can gather outside the arena before the game to enjoy live music from Abby Stewart, inflatables and games for the whole family, food from the Gino's Pizza food truck, and the brand new edition of the 'Fronts Fan Brew' from Riverhead Brewery. It's the perfect way to set the tone for what promises to be an exciting season.

Inside Slush Puppie Place, fans will get their first look at the brand-new Fronts Fan Zone, a lively addition designed to bring the community closer to the action. Featuring interactive activities, family-friendly fun, and a welcoming space for supporters of all ages. The Fan Zone captures what it means to be part of the Fronts Family-bringing people together and making memories that last all season long.

The 2025-26 journey begins tonight-don't miss your chance to be part of it. The Home Opener is more than just a game; it's a celebration of hockey, community, and the passion that makes Kingston one of the best hockey towns in the OHL.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Gavin Betts (#43)

After spending most of last season with the Pickering Panthers of the OJHL and featuring in just nine games with the Frontenacs; Gavin Betts takes over the reigns in the Fronts crease. He's one of, if not the best 2008-born goaltender in Canada and has the chance to prove it as he begins his NHL draft eligible season.

Ottawa - Brock Chitaroni (#17)

He was the 3rd overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection and he's already made a strong impression on 67's staff and fans. Chitaroni had 3 points in 4 games of preseason action, and on a young Ottawa roster he has the opportunity to be an impact player right off the hop of his OHL career.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







