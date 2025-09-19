Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Soo Greyhounds

Published on September 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (0-0-0-0) visit the Soo Greyhounds (0-0-0-0) on Friday, September 19th at GFL Memorial Gardens to open their 24th season of competition in the Ontario Hockey League.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:07 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

Saginaw and the Soo met last week to close the preseason, where the Spirit dominated the Greyhounds 8-5. In the offensive showcase for the Saginaw, Nikita Klepov and Liam Storch both had multi-goal games, while Dima Zhilkin got his league-leading eighth goal of the preseason. Greyhounds rookie Quinn McKenzie scored his fourth goal and sixth point in just two games for the Soo.

This Season:

This will be the first of eight meetings between the Greyhounds and Spirit in 2025-2026 as they open the season together. They split last year's eight-game series down the middle at four games apiece. All time, the Spirit are 78-73-12-6 against the Soo.

Players to Watch:

Dima Zhilkin had a ferocious start in the preseason, leading the team with 8G-3A-11P in just five preseason matchups. Zhilkin is entering his sophomore season with Saginaw after being named to the OHL's First All-Rookie team in 2025. The Spirit also saw strong performances from 2026 NHL Draft eligible Nikita Klepov, with 2G-8A-10P in five preseason games. Klepov is expected to make his OHL debut on Friday night after being selected by the Spirit in this summer's CHL Import Draft.

The Spirit have had nine players attend NHL rookie camps this month: Zayne Parekh (CGY), Nic Sima (CBJ), Hayden Barch (NSH), Michael Misa (SJ), Carson Harmer (UTA), Stepan Shurygin (UTA), Xander Velliaris (VAN), Miroslav Satan (WSH), Jacob Cloutier (WPG).

Greyhounds rookie defenseman Callum Croskery has impressed early in his OHL tenure after arriving from the USHL. Croskery had 2G-2A-4P in 3 preseason games with the Greyhounds, and previously represented Team Canada at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Spirit forward Dima Zhilkin. Along with Croskery on the Soo blueline will be 2026 NHL Draft eligible Chase Reid, who begins his second season of OHL action. He produced 40 points (7G-33A) in 39 games last season after his arrival in Sault Ste. Marie and is a projected first-round pick at this year's NHL Draft.

The Greyhounds have had five players attend NHL rookie camps this month: Landon Miller (DET), Brady Martin (NSH), Jordan Charron (PIT), Travis Hayes (PIT), Marco Mignosa (TB).

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Miroslav Satan (WSH)

The Soo's NHL Drafted Players:

Travis Hayes (PIT)

Marco Mignosa (TB)

Jordan Charon (PIT)

Brady Martin (NSH)

Landon Miller (DET)







