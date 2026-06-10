Generals Add New Goalie Coach

Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON., - The Oshawa Generals have added a new goalie coach, bringing in Dave Kennedy to fill the role.

"We would like to welcome Dave Kennedy to our coaching staff," said Generals GM Roger Hunt. "Dave will be responsible for developing and the day-to-day habits of our goaltenders in our organization. From new draft picks to our current OHL goaltenders."

Kennedy joins the coaching staff ahead of the 2026/27 season and will look to help our back end.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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