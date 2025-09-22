Offensive Outpouring Boosts Fronts to 5-2 Win on the Road

Published on September 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Kingston Frontenacs hit the road for the first time in the 2025-26 OHL season Sunday night. Two hours down the 401, the Fronts found themselves at the Tribute Communities Centre for a date with the Oshawa Generals.

The Generals came out flying, scoring two goals in the first eight minutes of the opening period. Luke Posthumus and Rowen Sang both recorded their first goals of the season. The following 12 minutes were much better for Kingston. Goalie Gavin Betts settled in and slammed the door on the Gens, leading to chances the other way. With 1:30 left in the first frame, Lukas Moore accepted a sweet feed from Riley Clark and buried it in the top corner for his first goal of the year. It was 2-1 Generals at the end of the first.

The second period was all about goaltending at both ends. Gavin Betts continued to be sharp, turning away all 15 Oshawa shots he faced during the middle frame. The Frontenacs tested Generals goalie Isaac Gravelle throughout the period but couldn't solve the 18-year-old. Kingston continued to trail 2-1 after 40 minutes.

After a very defensive first ten minutes of the final frame, Kingston opened the floodgates in Oshawa. Andrew Kuzma, Landon Wright, Robin Kuzma, and Tomas Pobezal all found the back of the net in an eight-minute, 30-second span. The offensive outburst powered the Frontenacs to their first win of the season. Final score: 5-2 Kingston.







