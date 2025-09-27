Saginaw Falls to Niagara in the Shootout After Five-Goal Second Period

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit dropped their contest against the Niagara IceDogs in a shootout after an intense battle in regulation on Friday night. Saginaw's Nikita Klepov finished the night with two goals, Ryan Hanrahan added a pair of assists, and Niagara's Ethan Czata secured first star honors with a 2G-1A-3P performance.

Just 28 seconds into the first period, Nikita Klepov scored his second of the year after he picked up his own rebound. Egor Barabanov got the primary assist after he and Klepov sent it back and forth while driving the net, and James Guo got the secondary assist after he sent it across the blue line while taking a hit.

The Spirit struck again late in the first when Nikita Klepov and Egor Barabanov linked up a two-on-one while driving the net. Barabanov sent one across the ice down low to Klepov, who buried it for his second of the period to make it 2 - 0 Spirit headed into the first intermission.

After 1: SAG 2 - 0 NIAG (Total Shots: 12 - 5)

Hayden Reid responded for Niagara after he cleaned up a slap shot from Grayson Tiller that bounced behind the net. Kevin He picked up the secondary assist as the IceDogs made it 2 - 1 at 3:53.

Just 52 seconds later, Ryan Roobroeck would score his first of the season for the IceDogs on a two-on-one break, with Ethan Czata getting the assist. Riley Patterson would get the secondary assist, and the IceDogs tied the game 2 - 2 at 4:41.

Jacob Clourtier scored to break the tie on the power play after he rang one in off the post from the high slot. Ryan Hanrahan got the primary assist, and James Guo picked up his second assist of the game, which made it 3 - 2 in favor of the Spirit at 13:58.

Ethan Czata tied it on the power play for the IceDogs after tipping in a cross-ice pass from Ryan Roobroeck. Sean Doherty got his first point of the season with the secondary assist at 17:30.

With just 0.5 seconds left in the third, Ethan Czata scored his second of the game short-handed on a 2-on-0 break for the IceDogs, which gave them their first lead of the game. Riley Patterson got his second assist of the game after taking advantage of a blocked Spirit shot, which made it a 4-3 game for Niagara headed into the third.

After 2: SAG 3 - 4 NIAG (2nd period shots: 10 - 9 Total shots: 22 - 13)

The Spirit tied it on the power play after Carson Harmer sent the puck high glove side to open the third period. Liam Storch sent it out in front on the backhand, and Ryan Hanrahan chipped it across the crease to Harmer, who made it 4 - 4 at 2:11.

After 3: SAG 4 - 4 NIAG (3rd period shots 13 - 6 Total shots 35 - 20)

After nothing in overtime, the Spirit and the IceDogs went into a shootout to declare a victor. After 4 rounds, captain Kevin He scored the shootout winner with a flip shot over Stepan Shurygin.

Final: SAG 4 - 5 NIAG (OT shots 2 - 1 Total Shots 37 - 21)

Powerplays SAG 2/9 NIAG 1/3

Goaltenders: SAG Stepan Shurygin (17 saves, 21 shots) NIAG Charlie Robertson (33 saves, 37 shots)

Saginaw plays again Saturday night against the Guelph Storm at the Dow Event Center, with puck drop at 7:05.







