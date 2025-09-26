Rangers Welcome Otters to Town on First Responder's Night

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers will complete the second half of a home-and-home against the Erie Otters Friday night at The Aud. It will be a new look Rangers team as all-but-three players have returned home from NHL training camps. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

Promotion: First Responder's Night

The Kitchener Rangers will honour the tireless efforts of the incredible individuals in #RTown during First Responders Night when the Rangers host the Erie Otters on Friday, September 26. The game will be highlighted by in-game recognitions, interactive concourse stations, and fundraisers to show support and gratitude for First Responders' contributions, sacrifices, and dedication to public service. First Responders will have access to a special game rate and package through filling out a form on our website.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Rangers meet the Otters for a second time this season in a rematch of last Saturday's away game. The Rangers defeated the Otters 3-1, giving Kitchener a 2-0-0-0 start to the season. In the last 25 meetings over the past five years, the Rangers have held the edge, posting a 15-7-2-1 record against Erie and Kitchener has won 8 of 12 games against Erie on home ice.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (2-0-0-0)

Cameron Arquette is fresh off a three-point night against these same Erie Otters and is the leading point scorer on the Rangers roster with five points (2G, 3A) in two games. Jason Schaubel was awarded the OHL's Goaltender of the Week for the opening week of the season posting a 1.99 GAA and 0.938 save percentage.

The Rangers will get an added boost to their line-up with six more Rangers returning home from NHL training camps. Max Dirracolo (Detroit Red Wings), Christian Kirsch, Matthew Hlacar, Christian Humphreys, Jack Pridham, and Luca Romano will join Jakub Chromiak and Andrew MacNiel back on the Rangers roster to face the Otters.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadiens), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE OTTERS (0-2-0-0)

The Erie Otters have had a rocky start of the season, losing both of their opening games - first to the Guelph Storm and then to the Kitchener Rangers. In their last matchup against the Rangers, the Otters managed to score only once, leaving Kitchener's lead unchallenged. Garrett Frazer was the only goal scorer, assisted by Gabriel Fresca and Lucas Ambrosio.

Brett Hammond is the hot hand for the Erie Otters leading the team in both goals and points. The Rangers were able to keep Hammond off the scoresheet last Saturday night and will be challenged to do so again. Hammond was the first overall draft choice in the 2023 U18 draft by the Otters.

Drafted Otters:

The Otters have three players drafted to the NHL. Two of them were drafted in 2025: Matthew Schaefer (New York Islanders)* and Ty Henry (Anaheim Ducks) was taken in 2024.

(* - not on current active roster)

Rangers Reach:

Broadcast Coverage:

Friday's game against the Erie Otters will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers hit the road for another back-to-back, this time to face the Owen Sound Attack in a Saturday night matchup. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.







