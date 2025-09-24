Kitchener Rangers Launch Level of Legacy Program to Honour Franchise Icons

Published on September 23, 2025

Kitchener Rangers News Release







KITCHENER, ON - The Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club is proud to announce the launch of the Level of Legacy, a new initiative designed to immortalize the most impactful figures in team history. This program will recognize individuals whose contributions shaped championship teams, set league records, and left a generational mark on the organization. 

The Level of Legacy will feature banner installations, video tributes, and commemorative plaques. A dedicated Legacy Committee will oversee future nominations to ensure fairness and alignment with the program's criteria. 

The inaugural inductees for the 2025-2026 season are: 

Peter DeBoer - Enshrinement Ceremony: November 7, 2025  

Brian Bellows - Enshrinement Ceremony: January 9, 2026 

Peter DeBoer (2001-08), the most successful GM and coach in Rangers history, led the team to two OHL Championships (2003 & 2008) and a Memorial Cup (2003). The Kitchener Rangers team in 2007-08 remains the last team to host the Memorial Cup while also being crowned champions of their respective league. Peter has gone on to spend 22 seasons as a coach in the National Hockey League with five different franchises (Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights, and Dallas Stars).

Reflecting on the honour, DeBoer shared: 

"Coaching and managing the Kitchener Rangers was an absolute privilege. The Aud on a Friday night with the Ranger Nation out in full force is the fabric of this community and my family and I are beyond honoured to be recognized in this way." 

Brian Bellows (1980-82), captain of the Rangers' first Memorial Cup-winning team (1982) and one of the most electrifying forwards in franchise history, played two seasons with the Kitchener Rangers featuring in 113 games. In those 113 games, Bellows recorded 213 points (94G, 119A) and during the 1982 playoffs, he recorded 29 points (16G, 13A) in 15 games. His strong play in Kitchener saw him selected as the second overall pick in the 1982 NHL Entry Draft by the Minnesota North Stars. He would go on to an impressive 17-year NHL career, winning the Stanley Cup in 1992-93 with the Montreal Canadiens and finishing his career with 1,022 points (485G, 537A) in 1,188 games.

Reflecting on the honour, Bellows shared: 

"Being drafted to Kitchener as a 16-year-old was a goal I sought; Playing in front of Ranger nation in a Packed Aud was a dream. Winning a Memorial Cup was a destiny we achieved  . To be placed among the great Rangers, including my  teammates Stevens and MacInnis is an honour beyond any expectations." 

Joe Birch, COO of the Kitchener Rangers, emphasized the importance of the new program: 

"The Level of Legacy ensures that our greatest contributors are remembered not just for their stats, but for their lasting impact on our culture and community. Peter and Brian exemplify everything this honour stands for." 







