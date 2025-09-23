Fronts this Week: Big Friday Night Matchup against the Hounds Is up Next

Published on September 23, 2025

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Friday, September 26th - vs Soo Greyhounds - Presented by: 98.3 FLY FM

After splitting the opening weekend of action, your Kingston Frontenacs are back in action this weekend starting with a big matchup against the Soo Greyhounds this Friday night at home!

The Frontenacs suffered a 6-2 defeat to the Ottawa 67's last Friday night but recovered strong with a come from behind win over the Oshawa Generals on Sunday night with five different goal scorers, and multiple players scoring their first OHL goals. Andrew Kuzma, Robin Kuzma and Tomas Pobezal all notched their first career goals in the epic comeback win.

Shifting focus to this Friday - Loonie Dog Nights are BACK! This season thanks to Slush Puppie Place and Schneiders, the last Friday home game of each month will be Loonie Dog Night; which means this Friday night will be the first one of the season. Make sure you come to the rink hungry as hot dogs will be just 99 cents plus tax.

Also of note, YourTV is giving away magnet schedules for our 2025-26 season during this Friday's game! A fan favourite every season is back again so make sure you get yours upon entry to the building.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Landon Miller (DET)

Brady Martin (NSH)

Jordan Charron (PIT)

Travis Hayes (PIT)

Marco Mignosa (TB)

Chase Reid (Top Prospect for 2026 NHL Draft)

Callum Croskery (Top Prospect for 2026 NHL Draft)

Noah Laus (7th overall pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection)

The Rest of The Week:

at North Bay - Sunday, September 28th at 2:00PM

