Spitfires Blank Wolves 4-0

WINDSOR, ON. - The Spitfires and Wolves clashed on a Thursday evening at the WFCU Centre in front of 4164 fans. It was a close affair until the Spitfires blew it open in the third period.

In the first frame, both teams traded chances with the Wolves taking advantage of a sluggish Spitfires start. Joey Costanzo stood up to the task and kept the game scoreless. With just over two minutes left in the period, the Spitfires would capitalize on a turnover as Brocklehurst stole the puck and fed Gaymes as he cut to the net and he put the puck through his own legs off his skate to his stick for a sweet goal. After 20 minutes it was 1-0 Spitfires on the scoreboard, and they led in shots 8-7.

In the second period, no one would find the twine but there was some 4 on 4 action which provided some close calls.

In the third period, the Spitfires would get a few much needed insurance goals. Just over 5 minutes in the period, Harvey passed to Woodall and he skated over the blue line and stopped and fed McLaughlin in front and he buried his first career goal on his own rebound. Less than seven minutes later, McLaughlin would score his 2 nd goal of the night from Belchetz and Lemieux. Just 30 seconds later, Brown would seal the deal with a seeing-eye point shot that found the back of the net as the Spitfires skated to a 4-0 win.

The Spitfires will travel to Barrie and Oshawa over the weekend. Puck drop in Barrie is scheduled for 7:30pm on Saturday and 6:05pm on Sunday in Oshawa.







