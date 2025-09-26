Dr. David Robinson to Lead Bulldogs Medical Department

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs are excited to announce the team's new medical department led by Dr. David Robinson who will oversee all medical personnel as the Director of Medical Services. Dr. Robinson, has been with the Bulldogs franchise dating back to 1999, serving as team physician for the past 25 years and becoming an integral piece of the Bulldogs success both in the American Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League in that team.

Joining Dr. Robinson will be Team Doctor, Dr. Tony Van't Spyker. Joining the Bulldogs upon their move to Brantford, Dr. Van't Spyker has quickly become a favourite of the Bulldogs players for his demeanor and personality and has been tremendous in helping Bulldogs players over the past two seasons.

With J.P. Laciak going to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Athletic Therapist role will have a new face for the first time in a decade with Thomas Byrne stepping into the role. Thomas has already seen high profile roles at the collegiate level with TMU, the OHL, with the Guelph Storm and the CFL, with the Hamilton Tiger Cats, and brings his experience and knowledge, reaching across sports disciplines, to the Bulldogs medical department.

Assisting Thomas Byrne will be a familiar face in Maddy Serpa, a student Athletic Therapist under J.P. Laciak in 2024-25, Maddy graduates to the Assistant Atheltic Therapist role for the 2025-26 season. The product of Wilfred Laurier University & Sheridan College was a tremendous add for the Bulldogs in the '24-25 campaign, and the team is excited for her return in a larger role.

Additionally, the Bulldogs will have the returns of Team Dentist Dr. Lee Ferrao, and long-time Team Chiropractor Dr. Ralph Sciullo who, like Dr. Robinson, has a tenure dating back to the AHL era of the Bulldogs.







