J.P. Laciak Takes Two Championships to Toronto

Published on September 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs are very proud to see long time Head Athletic Therapist and two-time OHL Champion, J.P. Laciak get the call to take the Athletic Therapist position with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Laciak joined the Bulldogs as Head Athletic Therapist in May 2015 as the franchise was setting to embark on its inaugural season, arriving in Hamilton after two seasons as Head Athletic Therapist with the Saint John Sea Dogs. Immediately becoming a key part of the Bulldogs support of the staff both for his excellence as an Athletic Therapist and for his personality that made him a favourite of staff and players alike, J.P. helped the Bulldogs to Robertson Cup Championships in both 2018 & 2022.

J.P. leaves big shoes to fill on the staff for the Bulldogs, having worked so well with team doctors Dr. David Robinson & Dr. Tony Van't Spyker as well as with the equipment staff being a close friend of equipment managers Kasey Lamorre & Danny Bushey previously as well as Chris Cook who J.P. has worked with since 2021.

In joining the Toronto Maple Leafs, J.P. returns to the organization where he got his start with the Toronto Marlies and has continued to step up to over time. Bringing a Championship resume and his character and personality, J.P. will quickly become a favourite with the Leafs.

The Brantford Bulldogs are incredibly grateful for J.P.'s contributions to the organization over his 9 years with the club and are so proud to see him take his talents to the highest level with one of the most storied franchises in the world. Congratulations J.P.!!







