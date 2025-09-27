Kitchener Rangers Announce Captain and Leadership Group for the 2025-26 Season

Published on September 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers are proud to announce that defenceman Cameron Reid has been named the team's 60th captain in franchise history for the 2025-26 season. The 18-year-old from Aylmer, Ontario is headed into his third season for the East Avenue Blue, after being drafted 10th overall by the Kitchener Rangers in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

Reid has made a significant impact on the ice. Over his 116 regular season games in the Ontario Hockey League, the 6-foot, 175 pound blueliner has accumulated 77 points (16G, 61A), more than doubling his point total (54) from his rookie season (23). Reid's dynamic skating and offensive ability, while also being a strong shutdown defenceman led to the Nashville Predators selecting him 21st overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Level Draft.

"It's the biggest honour," said Cameron Reid. "Just to be a leader of the team and especially an historic franchise like Kitchener. It's an exciting year and we have a great group."

Joining Reid in the leadership group are Carson Campbell, Jakub Chromiak, Luke Ellinas, and Luca Romano who have been named alternate captains for the upcoming season. Each of these players have demonstrated strong leadership on and off the ice, and they will play a crucial role in supporting, Reid as the Rangers aim for a successful season. Campbell and Ellinas will wear the "A" on their jersey for every game, while Chromiak and Romano will alternate throughout the season.

Kitchener Rangers Head Coach, Jussi Ahokas conveyed his confidence in the team's decision starting, "Reider shows great example on the ice and off the ice of his commitment to our team and demonstrates the core values and identity of what we want in our Rangers players. The other assistant captains are all different types of leaders, but they show great leadership on and off the ice. With this group, we have a great leadership group."

The Rangers will take the ice tonight at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium when they host the Erie Otters. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. with a ceremonial puck drop honouring our First Responders.

