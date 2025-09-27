Kithener Travels to Owen Sound to Continue Strong Start of the Season

Published on September 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Owen Sound, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers visit the Bayshore for the first time this season. Both teams are off to a strong start and remain undefeated heading into tonight's matchup. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 470 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Rangers will face the Attack eight times this year, the same as last season. Tonight marks the first regular season showdown between the two teams. The Rangers play the Attack next Friday, then won't meet again until December before squaring off three times in January and twice more in March. Since 2020, the teams have played 34 games, with the Rangers holding the edge at a standout 19-10-4-1 record. In the 2024-25 season, the Rangers once again proved their strong play, winning six of eight games and holding a remarkable 6-0-1-1 record.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (3-0-0-0)

After a thrilling Friday night in Kitchener, the Rangers defeated the Erie Otters 5-2. The first period saw Kitchener go scoreless while Erie netted just one goal. The Rangers tied the score in the second period, with Haeden Ellis opening the scoring. In the third, Luca Romano (1), Jack Pridham (1) and Tanner Lam (2) all scored, stretching the lead and putting the game out of reach. Just 30 seconds after Romano's goal, Erie added their second, but it wasn't enough to move ahead.

Kitchener is off to a perfect start this year, winning all three of their games. Tonight, the Rangers look to keep up their momentum and maintain the pace they've set so far this season.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (2-0-0-0)

The Owen Sound Attack have also kicked off the season successfully, winning both of their first two games on the road. Owen Sound host their first home game tonight. In their most recent game on September 25th, the Attack visited the Barrie Colts and came away with a 2-1 shootout victory, with their only goal in regulation coming from Tristan Delisle. Jacob Therrien was the only skater to score in the shootout. Prior to that, they traveled to London, claiming a 3-2 victory.

Drafted Attack:

Five players from the Owen Sound Attack have been drafted to NHL. There are three taken in the 2025 Draft: David Bedkowski (Buffalo Sabres), Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils), Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The other two were drafted in 2024: Carter George (LA Kings) and Sam McCue (Toronto Maple Leafs).

Broadcast Coverage:

Friday's game against the Brantford Bulldogs will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 470 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers head back home next Friday to take on Owen Sound for Oktoberfest! Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Be sure to bring non-perishable food or funds to support The Food Bank as part of the Onkel Hans Food Drive. Let's fill a Grand River Transit bus with donations! (Donation Bins also at every entrance).

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.