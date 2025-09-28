Rye Stops 30 in Petes Road Win over Steelheads

Published on September 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye and defenceman James Petrovski

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Charles Warburton) Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye and defenceman James Petrovski(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Charles Warburton)

(Brampton, ON) - On Saturday, September 27, the Peterborough Petes were in Brampton for their second meeting of the season with the Brampton Steelheads. The Petes won the game by a score of 4-2, improving their record to 2-0 this season against the Steelheads.

Leon Kolarik and Francis Parish led the way for the Petes, both scoring once and adding an assist. Adam Novotný and Braydon McCallum each picked up two assists, while Carson Cameron and Caden Taylor both scored their first goals of the season. Adam Levac also had an assist in the game. Easton Rye stopped 30/32, picking up his second win of the campaign.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (8:27) - Leon Kolarik (2), Assists - Francis Parish (2), Braydon McCallum (1)

Brampton Goal (19:57) - William Eggleton (1), Assists - Manuel Amado (2), Jakub Fibigr (2)

Second Period:

Brampton Goal (1:20) - Kieran Witkowski (1), Assists - Troy Patton (1), MacGregor Richmond (3)

Peterborough Goal (3:23) - Carson Cameron (1), Assists - Adam Novotný (1 - first OHL point), Adam Levac (2)

Peterborough Goal (16:14) PP - Caden Taylor (1), Assists - Leon Kolarik (2), Braydon McCallum (2)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (15:46) - Francis Parish (2), Assist - Adam Novotný (2)

The Petes are back in action for Pride Night on Thursday, October 2, when they host the Erie Otters. The game is presented by Circul-Air Corp. and in support of Sport-A-Rainbow. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.