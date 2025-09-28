Klepov Extends Point Streak in Home Loss to Storm

Published on September 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm's Alex Mclean and Saginaw Spirit's James Guo in action

Guelph Storm's Alex Mclean and Saginaw Spirit's James Guo in action

Saginaw, Mich. - The Spirit took on the Storm at home Saturday night at the Dow Event Center. Nikita Klepov and Egor Barabanov linked up for the third time in two games to score the Saginaw's first goal after the Storm scored three straight. Guelph's Ethan Miedema earned the first star of the game after he had his first multi-goal game of the season (2G-1A-3P), which gave them the win in Saginaw.

The Storm opened up the scoring at 11:49 in the first after Carter Stevens found an open Rylan Singh for the breakaway. Singh scored his first goal of the season on the backhand, with Ethan Miedema getting the secondary assist to make it 1-0 Storm.

At 14:10 into the first, the Storm scored again, this time shorthanded after Parker Snelgrove took advantage of a turnover behind the net for the 2-0 lead.

After 1: SAG 0 - 2 GUE (Total Shots: 9 - 9)

The Storm's special teams continued to shine into the second, with a power play goal at 3:12 from Ethan Miedema. The overage forward fired a snap shot glove side through the screen with assists from Charlie Paquette and Rylan Singh, which made it 3-0 Storm.

Nikita Klepov responded for Saginaw on the power play, firing one into the open net after he corralled a cross-ice feed from Egor Barabanov. Levi Harper picked up his 3rd assist of the season with the secondary, as the Saginaw Spirit cut the lead to two at 6:34.

Egor Barabanov continued to light up the score sheet after a toe drag gave him the space to rip one into the back of the net. Barabanov scored his ninth point (3G-6A) in four games this season at 10:01.

Guelph responded just a minute and 47 seconds later at 11:48 on the power play when Ethan Miedema picked up Leo Serlins' rebound in the crease to score his second of the game. Charlie Paquette picked the secondary assist as the Storm extended their lead to two.

16:26 into the second, Carter Stevens bounced one in off the bar from the top of the right circle on a two-on-one break for the Storm. Stevens scored his second point of the night unassisted, which made it 5 - 2 in favor of the Storm headed into the third.

After 2: SAG 2 - 5 GUE (2nd period shots: 17 - 8 Total shots: 26 - 17)

3:07 into the third period, the Storm continued the offensive pressure when Illia Shybinskyi scored his first in the OHL through the five-hole on the backhand. Leo Serlin found Shybinskyi alone on his left after they drove the net for the primary assist, and Mykhailo Haponenko got his first point in the OHL with the secondary assist.

The Storm scored their 7th goal of the game just a minute and 58 seconds later, after Jaakko Wycisk tipped in a cross-ice pass from Carter Stevens on the power play. Carter Stevens picked up his 3rd point of the game with the assist, and Noah Jenken picked up the secondary at 5:44.

Xander Velliaris responded for Saginaw late in the third after a hard wrist shot leaked past Zachary Jovanovski on the blocker side. Hayden Barch picked up the primary assist at 8:44, which made it 7 - 3 for the Storm.

Final: SAG 3 - 7 GUE (3rd period shots 5 - 10, Total shots 31 - 27)

Powerplays SAG 1/6 GUE 3/5

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (20 saves, 27 shots) GUE Zachary Jovanovski (28 saves, 31 shots)

The Spirit play next Friday, October 3rd, against the Guelph Storm at the Sleeman Center, with Puck drop at 7:07.

