Game Day, Game 2, Firebirds vs IceDogs - 7 PM

GAME 2 - Firebirds vs IceDogs

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds fell in a 3-0 hole just over five minutes into the first period but stormed back and eventually beat the Saginaw Spirit, 6-5 in overtime on Saturday night at the Dow Event Center. Jeremy Martin had a hat trick and Chase Hull scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Firebirds opened the season with a win over their rivals.

COMEBACK KIDS: The three-goal deficit Flint erased during the season-opening win in Saginaw is a larger deficit than the Firebirds overcame for the duration of the 2024-25 season. The Birds only once came back from being down by more than one last year. It was the largest comeback win for the Firebirds under head coach Paul Flache and the largest since a 6-5 OT win over the Kitchener Rangers on March 24, 2023, when they trailed by three in the third period.

A QUICK REUNION: Flint and Niagara made a trade on September 19, with the Firebirds sending forward Hayden Reid and defenseman Artem Frolov and an eighth-round pick to the IceDogs in exchange for forward Charlie Hotles, a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick. Reid and Frolov have each played in all three of Niagara's games and will face their former team for the first time on Saturday.

DOGS OUT WEST: The IceDogs are making their lone visit to Mid Michigan on Saturday night; having also played on Friday night in Saginaw. Niagara beat the Spirit in a shootout, 5-4. The IceDogs will also be in the area on Thursday, taking on the Spitfires in Windsor.

HATS OFF: Jeremy Martin's hat trick in Flint's season-opening win in Saginaw was the first of his OHL career. Martin had previously recorded one two-goal game, which came during his rookie year.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds went 15-18-0-1 on home ice during the 2024-25 season...Flint has played the fewest number of games in the OHL so far this season. Every other team has played at least twice...Flint won both of its games against Niagara in the 2024-25 season. The Firebirds dropped the IceDogs, 8-2 on the road and 4-1 at home.

UP NEXT: Flint will take the short trip across the Blue Water Bridge to take on their division rival the Sarnia Sting for the first time this season. Puck drop on Sunday afternoon at Progressive Auto Sales Arena is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.







