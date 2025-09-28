Frasca Scores Twice as Otters Down Knights in Overtime

Published on September 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania -- Saturday night's alright for a fight, especially when the Erie Otters and London Knights meet on the ice at the Erie Insurance Arena. The two teams entered the game in uncommon territory near the bottom of the standings three games in with both teams hoping to find their way to the win column.

Both teams came out of the gate flying, nearly getting on the board in the opening minute. Charlie Burns was in net for Erie for his first start of the season and stonewalled a quick rush, springing the Otters the other way, but Sebastian Gatto came up with the stop for London. Both teams found their offense through the rush rather than zone time in the first half of the frame, and the Otters struck first off a 2-on-2 rush. Alex Misiak entered the zone alongside Callum Hughes (2), passing it to his winger in the high slot. Hughes faked a shot to freeze his defender, and caught Gatto sliding to beat him against the grain over the glove for the first goal of the game. In the final minute of the period, the rivalry showed its teeth for the first time in a scrum that resulted in 26 total penalty minutes and put the Otters on their first powerplay of the game.

After the Otters got a couple of quality looks at an insurance goal, London struck back off a faceoff win following up an icing call. Cohen Bidgood won the faceoff cleanly back to Jared Woolley (2), who took a couple of strides towards the middle of the ice before snapping a shot past the glove hand of Burns to even the game six minutes into the second period. The Knights spent most of the remainder of the period pushing for the go-ahead goal, creating chance after chance off the rush and zone time. Burns made countless highlight saves as the Knights increased their pressure and tensions boiled over after the whistle.

Coming out of the locker rooms for the third period, London wasted no time getting back on the offensive, and a shot from the point off the stick of Linus Funck (1) snuck past Burns to put London ahead. The London goal seemed to wake the Otters up, as they started generating chances to respond. With both teams serving a minor, the Otters created a chance off the forecheck, and Gabriel Frasca fed an open McLean Agrette (1) for his first career goal to tie the game with 14 minutes remaining. However, London responded similarly to Erie, with Jared Woolley (3) scoring from nearly the same spot on the ice a minute later to put London back in the lead. With time beginning to tick down, the Otters sent an innocent pass down the ice that the Knights fumbled at their own blue line. The bobble allowed Gabriel Frasca (1) to step in and get a wrist shot off from the high slot that beat Gatto over the blocker to tie the game in the final five minutes to force overtime.

60 minutes of hockey would not be enough as one team would come out of overtime with its first win of the season, and it would see the Otters dominating possession in the early going. As the period would wear on, Erie would continue to create chances. About a minute and a half into the extra period, Gabriel Frasca (GWG, 2) would be the hero as Erie would defeat London by a final of 4-3. Final shot total London 31, Erie 25.

