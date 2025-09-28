Malhotra Stars with 5 Points; Benak Debuts with 4 in Dogs' 7-2 Win

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO - The Brantford Bulldogs opened their weekend slate with a lone matchup on Saturday night, hosting the Sudbury Wolves in the first meeting of the 2025 - 26 season.

Ryerson Leenders took the crease for the first time this season as the Bulldogs welcomed back several key players from NHL camps, including captain Jake O'Brien, Marek Vanacker, Owen Protz, Adam Benak, Edison Engle, and Parker Holmes.

The Bulldogs struck first at 5:10 when Cooper Dennis netted his first OHL goal. Caleb Malhotra started the play, feeding Aiden O'Donnell down the right wing. Using his speed to create space, O'Donnell centered for Dennis, who buried it for a 1- 0 lead off the back bar.

Moments later, Daniel Berehowsky tested Leenders, but the Bulldogs' netminder turned the shot aside. At 11:32, Brantford doubled the lead. Adam Benak carried the puck down the right side and delivered a behind the back seem pass into the slot, where Sam McCue snapped home his first of the season to make it 2 - 0. In the closing moments of the frame, Dennis nearly extended the lead with a wraparound attempt on Finn Marshall, but the Wolves' goaltender turned the chance aside to maintain a 2 - 0 scoreline into the first intermission.

The second period was tighter, with both goaltenders sharp. Sudbury tried to cut into the deficit as Rowan Henderson fired from distance, but Leenders stood tall shrugging off the screen shot attempt. The Bulldogs went to the power play and O'Brien drove hard to the net, only to be denied by Marshall. Brantford's man advantage was cut short by a Vanacker slashing penalty, but the penalty killers stood firm. At 17:05, the Bulldogs finally broke through again. On the power-play Adam Benak set Jake O'Brien in the left circle, with the captain taking a stride and sending a perfect pass goal mouth to Caleb Malhotra to tip in for his 2nd of the season. Less than a minute later, at 17:56, the Wolves answered back as Hudson Martin set up Mason Walker, who slid the puck across for Brayden Bennett to score his second of the season on a short-distance 2-on-1. After 40 minutes, the Bulldogs took a 3- 1 lead to the locker room.

The third period belonged to Brantford. At 6:43, O'Donnell and Dennis combined to set up Malhotra for his 2nd of the night and 3rd of the season with Malhotra batting in a Dennis rebound. Vanacker followed with his first of the campaign at 8:01, extending the lead to 5 - 1 striking on a turning shot from the slot that rifled past Finn Marshall after Adam Benak found the Delhi product. At 14:03, Malhotra fired from the left circle, with Engle deflecting the puck on net before Dennis tipped it home for his 2nd of the game, earning Engle his first OHL point in the process, giving the Bulldogs a 6-1 lead. Adam Benak continued his incredible debut shorthanded at 15:27, after Caleb Malhotra stripped the puck in neutral ice and sent Benak forward on a breakaway, the gifted forward tucked the puck between his legs and lifted the puck over Marshall scoring a potential goal of the year candidate to record his 1st in the OHL in tremendous fashion. On the play, Benak eanred his 4th point of the night while Malhotra collected his fifth. Daniel Berehowsky pulled one back at 19:41 but the Bulldogs skated home a 7-2 victory.

The Bulldogs return to action next weekend with a pair of home games, beginning on Friday, October 3, when they host the Peterborough Petes at 7 p.m. at the TD Civic Centre.

Recap Written By: Mikayla Grimes







