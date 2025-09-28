Attack Rock the Bayshore in 5-2 Win Over Rangers

Published on September 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Owen Sound Attack fans may have had to wait a week to see their Bears live at the Bayshore, but the team did not disappoint treating the over 2,700 on hand to hard fought 5-2 victory over the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday night. Harry Nansi led the Attack with a goal and two assists, while Jake Crawford had two goals, and Cole Zurawski and Tristan Delisle each added a single, while Haeden Ellis and Jack Pridham had markers for the Rangers.

The Attack continued their strong play from Thursday night pressuring the Rangers early and often and play solid defence in their own end. Crawford broke the ice just before the midway point in the opening frame thanks to some hardwork by his linemate Masen Wray who worked the puck back down the side wall to a waiting Harry Nansi behind the net. Nansi found Crawford streaking to the net with a perfect pass that he then lifted over the glove of an outstretch Jason Schaubel to make it 1-0 for the Attack.

After a relatively quiet first period for the scorekeeper, period 2 saw five goals exchanged between the two teams. Haeden Ellis tied it up for the Rangers when a shot from the point eluded George. Under two minutes later Jack Pridham gave the Blue shirts their only lead of the game when he tipped a shot just in front of the Attack net minder, making it 2-1. The Attack didn't fold, in fact they answered back with three unanswered goals, all on the power play, to close out the middle frame. Cole Zurawski started the rally, finishing off a little game of catch with Lenny Greenberg by beating Schaubel under the arm to tie the game. Three minutes later, Braedyn Rogers walked the blue line then found Crawford on the wing where he ripped it past Schaubel to put the Attack up 3-2. Harry Nansi then used his big frame and skilled stick to tip and John banks point shot past a screened Schaubel to make it 4-2 heading into the intermission.

Tristan Delisle putting the icing on the cake early in the third period roofing it over the glove of Schaubel to make it 5-2 and give the Attack their third win on the young season.

The Attack will now look to carry the momentum into Sunday's matinee against the Barrie Colts at the Bayshore at 2pm. This marks the first Investment Planning Counsel Sunday of the season, with the first 200 kids receiving a free small popcorn upon entry, two luck kids winning a free customized jersey and of course the favourite part of our Sunday games a skate with the team and players after the game. Tickets for all Attack games can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at tickets.attackhockey.com. The box office will open at 12pm on Sunday.

Sunday's game will be televised on Rogers TV Georgian Bay (Channel 53) streamed live online on FloHockey and can be heard live on 89.3 CFOS. Additionally, those interested in following the game can check out the Attack's Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates.







