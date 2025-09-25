Home Opener Weekend to Follow Western Showdown in Barrie

Published on September 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Attack are back on the horse this evening for a 7pm showdown at the Sadlon Arena in Barrie. Continuing in high spirits from last weekend in London, the Attack hope to keep the momentum up and going through this weekend as they face-off against the Kitchener Rangers & Barrie Colts.

Looking to Tonight: Attack vs. Barrie

Both the Attack and Colts have early season wins under their belts. The Attack having won 3-2 in overtime against the Memorial Cup Champions London Knights, the Barrie Colts holding a 6-2 victory against the Guelph Storm from their Saturday, September 20 game.

Battle of Goaltending: Attack vs. Barrie

Looking back to the Attack's first game in the season, Goaltender Trenten Bennett played a phenomenal 45 saves of 47 shots on net game a the Canada Life Place, standing to be a strong and dependable defence for Owen Sound. On the other side of the rink is 6-foot-one Barrie goaltender Arvin Jaswal. Jaswal was a Cotls' 6th round pick (#114) during the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft. Having played one game for Barrie, Jaswal made 25 saves of 27 shots on net during the Colts' game against the Storm.

Rangers Debrief

Contrary to the Attack, the Kitchener Rangers have played two games into the 2025 OHL season. Facing off against the Brantford Bulldogs Friday, September 19 in a 4-3 overtime victory and a Saturday game against the Erie Otters winning 3-1. Leading the Rangers on the scoreboard is Tanner Lam (07 ¬Â² 2023 2nd round pick KIT) all with 2 goals.

Home Opener: Attack vs. Rangers

With the Attack's home opener just a few short days away, the buzz around the Bayshore is short of exciting. Be sure to get your tickets to see them take on the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday, September 27th at 7pm and the Barrie Colts on Sunday, September 28th at 2pm. Saturday night will be the first time Attack fans will have a chance to see the newly renovated Harry Lumley Bayshore in-person, while Sunday's game is an Investment Planning Counsel Sunday with the first 200 kids into the game receiving a free small popcorn and a skate with the team following the game. Get your tickets in person at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, by calling 519-371-7452 or online at tickets.attackhockey.com.

Investment Planning Counsel Sundays

The Attack's first post-game skate is scheduled for this coming Sunday September 28 graciously presented by Investment Planning Counsel. the first 200 kids through the doors will receive a coupon for a free small popcorn courtesy of Investment Planning Counsel. Investment Planning Counsel will be giving away two customized jersey certificates at each game to two randomly selected kids. A full list of the Investment Planning Counsel Skates can be found below.

Sunday, September 28, 2025 vs. Barrie Colts, 2pm

Sunday, October 5, 2025 vs. Windsor Spitfires, 2pm

Sunday, November 2, 2025 vs. Erie Otters, 2pm

Sunday, November 23, 2025 vs. Flint Firebirds, 2pm

Sunday, November 30, 2025 vs. Kingston Frontenacs, 2pm

Sunday, December 28, 2025 vs. Brantford Bulldogs, 2pm

Sunday, January 18, 2026 vs. Barrie Colts, 2pm

Broadcasting & Coverage

All Friday, Saturday and Sunday's game will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 53) and will also be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, those interested in following the game can check out the Attack's Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates.







