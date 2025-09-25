GOJHL Announces Name Change, Rebrand, and Strengthened Alignment with OHL

LONDON - The Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) is entering a new era. Beginning in the 2025-26 season, the league will start a phased transition to the Greater Ontario Hockey League (GOHL) and officially become the first development league of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Teams, digital platforms, and league events will adopt the new GOHL name and identity throughout the season.

"The GOHL has always been about player development, and now, as the official development league of the OHL, we're raising that standard even higher," said Craig Spada, Commissioner of the GOHL. "Our new identity reflects this partnership and shows players, fans, sponsors, and the hockey community that we are fully committed to providing the best development system in the province. It's about creating real advantages for our athletes as they take the next step in their careers."

The GOHL has long been one of Canada's strongest junior hockey leagues, preparing athletes for advancement to the OHL. Alumni regularly appear in NHL Central Scouting rankings, with legends like Joe Thornton, who played for the St. Thomas Stars before winning the Hart and Art Ross Trophies in 2005-06 and entering the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2025. Earlier this year, the league honoured Thornton by renaming its Western Conference Championship Trophy after him - the Joe Thornton Trophy - recognizing both his roots in the GOHL and his impact on the game worldwide.

The league's recent history is equally impressive. A number of today's NHL Draft standouts, including Oliver Bonk (Philadelphia Flyers, Round 1 22nd overall, St. Thomas Stars), Easton Cowan (Toronto Maple Leafs, Round 1 28th overall, Komoka Kings), Logan Mailloux (Montreal Canadiens, Round 1 31st overall, London Nationals), Brandon Montour (Anaheim Ducks, Round 2, 55th overall, Brantford/Caledonia), and Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg Jets, Round 1 7th overall, Kitchener), all spent important years developing in the GOJHL before making their mark.

League staples such as the MacPherson Tournament and the GOHL Prospects Game provide unmatched exposure, attracting scouts from across North America. With the recent league realignment to form a professional approach and the prioritization of player welfare, with paramedic-level first responder equipment in every arena and league-wide support programs ensuring immediate care on the ice.

"Our league has always been defined by opportunity and community," adds Spada. "From investing in a first responder program, realignment and involvement in showcase events like the MacPherson Tournament, the GOHL gives young athletes every advantage. And now honouring alumni like Joe Thornton highlights the depth of our player development."

With 23 teams across Ontario - 12 in the Western Conference and 11 in the Eastern Conference - the GOHL operates a 50-game regular season leading into the prestigious Sutherland Cup Finals. The OHL-GOHL alignment introduces new collaboration opportunities, including showcase events tied to the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, while the league remains grounded in academics, character development, and community engagement.

As the GOHL takes on its new name and strengthened OHL alignment, its purpose remains the same: to create opportunities for young hockey players to succeed in the game they love.

