Attack Head Home with 2-0 Start to Season

The Attack travelled down Highway 26 for the first regular season matchup against the Barrie Colts on Thursday night.

Holding much of the momentum in the first, the Attack put 24 shots on Barrie netminder Ben Hrebik but could not find the back of the net. Both teams went even on penalties throughout the first frame, bouncing back and forth between 4-on-4 and even strength play. Colts overager Brad Gardner broke through the scoreless tie late in the period sliding one through Carter George who made his first start since returning from his second NHL camp with the LA Kings.

The Bears continued to pepper shots on the Colts netminder in the 2nd period, eventually breaking through to tie the game on a Tristan Delisle tip in the mid-slot shortly into the middle frame. With a fiery pre-season meeting carried into the regular season, both teams traded powerplay opportunities over the course of the 2nd period, but ultimately the only offense came off Delisle's keen hand-eye on a Lenny Greenberg point shot.

The Attack continued to outshoot the Colts in the 3rd, carrying the play and throwing pucks from all angles at the 6 foot 3 netminder Hrebik. Owen Sound mounted the pressure all period long, forcing long shifts in the Barrie zone. Despite several forced pressure-releasing icings from the home squad, the Attack couldn't beat Hrebik in the 3rd, forcing the Bears into a 2nd straight overtime to start the regular season.

Overtime had both teams trade chances back and forth, including odd-man rushes, and impressive efforts from both goaltenders. The Attack's Masen Wray could not solve the big Colts netminder despite two breakaway efforts in the waning minutes of OT leading to the first shootout of the season.

In the back and forth break away competition, George and Hrebik threw out matching highlight real saves through the first 3 shooters for each team. Finally Jacob Therrien sealed the game for the Attack for the 2nd straight game to start the year, taking the bow on the Colts and sending the Attack back to the Lum 2-0 to start the 2025-26 season.

George finished with 23 saves on 24 shots including 4 for 4 in the shootout to secure his first win of the season, while Hrebik turned aside 51 in the loss (3/4 in the shootout). Lenny Greenberg and Therrien added assists on the lone Attack goal in regulation.

Next up, the Attack play their home opener Saturday against the Kitchener Rangers at the newly renovated Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre, followed by the first Investment Planning Council Sunday in a rematch against these same Colts. Tickets for both games are still available online at tickets.attackhockey.com or at the MacVicar and McComb Sutton-Sound Realty Attack Box Office or by calling 519-371-7452.







