Frontenacs Announce Leadership Group for 2025-26 Season

September 25, 2025

Kingston, ON - Kingston Frontenacs Head Coach Troy Mann met with the team following practice on Wednesday afternoon to announce the leadership group for the 2025-26 season.

Fourth year forward Jacob Battaglia will serve as the 47th captain in the history of the Black and Gold. The Mississauga, ON native has spent his entire career with the Frontenacs appearing in over 200 games. The Calgary Flames selected Battaglia in 2nd round, 62nd overall at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, and he signed his entry level contract on March 31, 2025, with them.

"Bates and I have built a pretty strong relationship from day one and I think he has done everything that has been asked of him as a player." said Mann. "He has matured on and off the ice and I truly believe that this is his team now."

Battaglia expressed his gratitude for his new responsibility.

"It's an honor to wear the captaincy and lead our team to a successful season." said Battaglia. "All the captains before me are great players and, again, what an honor to be mentioned in the same group as them."

When asked to describe himself as a leader, Battaglia responded:

"I want to lead by example on the ice. I want to be someone to lean on when it's needed the most. Being a younger team, I've got to lead the young guys into the right direction by being vocal and having a voice knowing they trust in me and believe in me to show them the right direction."

Supporting Battaglia will be assistant captains Tyler Hopkins, Will Bishop, Maleek McGowan, and Vann Williamson. Two players will wear a letter at home, with the other two doing so on the road.

Mann continued "4 of the 5 guys that are going to wear letters, this is my third season with them. I think they are well deserving. I certainly believe that Williamson and Hopkins have grown into it as well. McGowan has come a long way from a personality perspective. He is a huge leader on the ice, and he has grown off the ice as well. Bishop is a quiet leader but leads by example. I think we have a well-balanced group, and I think they will do a good job."

The group will lead the Frontenacs into their next game on Friday night against the Soo Greyhounds. Game time at Slush Puppie Place is 7:05 PM. Tickets are available at www.kingstonfrontenacs.com.







