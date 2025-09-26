Rye Stops 27/28 in Loss to Greyhounds
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Soo Greyhounds
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, September 25, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Soo Greyhounds at the Peterborough Memorial Centre for the only time this season. The Greyhounds scored two empty net goals late in the third, winning the game by a score of 3-0.
Easton Rye stopped 27/28 in the loss, being named the game's second star.
Game Recap:
First Period:
No Score
Second Period:
No Score
Third Period:
SOO Goal (13:45) - Tobias Zvolensky (1), Assist - Jordan Charron (2)
SOO Goal (19:00) Empty Net - Marco Mignosa (1), Unassisted
SOO Goal (19:18) Empty Net - Jordan Charron (2), Assists - Quinn McKenzie (1), Spencer Evans (1)
The Petes are back in action on Saturday, September 27, when they travel to Brampton to take on the Brampton Steelheads. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at the CAA Centre. The game will be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes left wing Adam Novotný (right) vs. the Soo Greyhounds
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes left wing Brennan Faulkner (left) vs. the Soo Greyhounds
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Soo Greyhounds
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
