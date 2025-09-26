Rye Stops 27/28 in Loss to Greyhounds

Published on September 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Soo Greyhounds

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, September 25, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Soo Greyhounds at the Peterborough Memorial Centre for the only time this season. The Greyhounds scored two empty net goals late in the third, winning the game by a score of 3-0.

Easton Rye stopped 27/28 in the loss, being named the game's second star.

Game Recap:

First Period:

No Score

Second Period:

No Score

Third Period:

SOO Goal (13:45) - Tobias Zvolensky (1), Assist - Jordan Charron (2)

SOO Goal (19:00) Empty Net - Marco Mignosa (1), Unassisted

SOO Goal (19:18) Empty Net - Jordan Charron (2), Assists - Quinn McKenzie (1), Spencer Evans (1)

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, September 27, when they travel to Brampton to take on the Brampton Steelheads. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at the CAA Centre. The game will be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

