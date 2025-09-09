Petes Season Ticket Member BBQ Presented by Cogeco Returns on September 16

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes announced today that their annual Season Ticket Member BBQ presented by Cogeco will return on Tuesday, September 16. The event will take place inside the Peterborough Memorial Centre (PMC) from 5:30-8:00 p.m.

This year's BBQ will feature food catered by Chemong Lodge, refreshments, and inflatables from Castle Kid for the entire family to enjoy. The event will also feature introductions to the 2025-26 Peterborough Petes roster, including a full-team autograph session, and speeches from coaches and management.

"We're very excited to announce that we will once again be hosting the Season Ticket Member BBQ here at the PMC," said Petes Coordinator of Season Ticket Sales and Service, Tyler Hall. "The BBQ is always a great opening to the year, and we're looking forward to welcoming back our Season Ticket Members as we get ready to open the 2025-26 season on the 18th."

This is an exclusive event, you must be a Season Ticket Member (including corporate partners and suite holders) to attend. Season Ticket Members are invited to bring along their family to enjoy the event and are asked to enter the BBQ through the main entrance of the PMC (north side). A very limited number of season tickets are still available for the 2025-26 season. Interested fans can Contact Tyler Hall by email or at (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.

The Petes conclude their 2025 preseason on Friday, September 12, when they travel to Sarnia to take on the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.







