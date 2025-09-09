OHL Welcomes GOJHL as Official Development League to Begin 2025-26 Season

Published on September 9, 2025







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced an exciting new partnership, one that prioritizes the development and growth of young players, better supporting their progress on the pathway to the OHL and beyond.

Effective to begin the 2025-26 season, The Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) is becoming the first official development league of the OHL. The 23-team, southern Ontario based circuit has contributed to the development of countless eventual OHL players through the years, providing tremendous opportunities to young players seeking to maximize their potential.

This new initiative is designed to create a cohesive framework that:

Supports the growth and development of OHL prospects

Provides a unified approach to training, competition and mentorship

Elevates the overall standard of development for players

Ensures long-term success for athletes while strengthening the GOJHL

"From the outset, our goal has been to establish clearer pathways and abundant development opportunities for OHL prospects following their draft year," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "This new partnership creates a deeper, stronger pipeline for talent both entering the OHL and pursuing their goals beyond our league in an ecosystem where players have a world of possibilities in front of them."

The GOJHL becomes the first official development league of the OHL. Conversations remain ongoing towards future collaboration with Junior A leagues across Ontario including the OJHL, CCHL, NOJHL and SIJHL moving into the 2025-26 season.

Success stories of prospects developing in the GOJHL on their path to OHL stardom are plentiful as fans need look no further than the 2025 Memorial Cup champion London Knights for examples in Easton Cowan (Komoka Kings, 2021-22) and Oliver Bonk (St. Thomas Stars, 2021-22) among several others. The GOJHL has been a development destination for eventual OHL stars dating back to the 1990's and early 2000's as such names as Soo Greyhounds legends Joe Thornton (St. Thomas Stars, 1994-95) and Jeff Carter (Strathroy Rockets, 2000-01) took their game to the next level in many of these communities.

Immediate goals of the partnership for the 2025-26 season include the development of a showcase event to be integrated into festivities surrounding the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game set to take place in Peterborough on January 14, 2026. The OHL will also place a greater emphasis on prospect coverage from across the GOJHL this coming season, with the integration of a new Prospect of the Week feature alongside other collaborative marketing, communications and branding efforts.

Long-term goals include the development of elevated standard operating procedures for all GOJHL teams. The partnership would also seek to work with Hockey Canada to further refine and advance roster rules and regulations while also striving to standardize OHL playing rules across the league.

"The GOJHL has long been a proven pathway for players advancing to the OHL, with consistent success year after year," said GOJHL Commissioner Craig Spada. "The numbers speak for themselves - more than 15 players from this past season's Memorial Cup-winning London Knights began their development in our league. With this new OHL Development League partnership, we're excited to further enhance the player experience and provide even greater opportunities for young athletes to flourish.

"This partnership strengthens the connection between our league and the OHL, creating a development framework that benefits players, teams, and communities across Ontario," added Spada. "We thank the OHL for their collaboration and commitment, as together we continue to reinforce a system where the growth of the player - on and off the ice - remains the top priority."

The GOJHL quest for the prestigious Sutherland Cup begins Wednesday, September 10th as the London Nationals visit the LaSalle Vipers to open the 2025-26 regular season.

NHL rookie camps and prospect tournaments are getting underway this week and the OHL preseason schedule continues on Friday night. Opening Night in the OHL is set for Thursday, September 18th.







