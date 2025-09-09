Illia Shybinskyi Commits to Storm

Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today that 2025 fifth round pick Illia Shybinskyi has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club.

The 5'11, 175 lbs forward from Kyiv, Ukraine was selected 85th overall in this year's OHL Priority Selection.

In his first season of junior hockey, the 2007-born Shybinskyi had an impactful 2024-2025campaign with the OJHL's Toronto Jr. Canadiens, recording 15 goals and 31 assists for 46 points in 55 regular season games. The left winger ranked second on the Jr. Canadiens squad in points and followed up his regular season with six points (four goals and two assists) in eight OJHL playoff games.

Shybinskyi represented Ukraine at the 2025 Division 1 U18 IIHF World Championships, alongside fellow Guelph Storm Mykhaila Haponenko. Shybinskyi notched four goals and two assists for six points in five games at the tournament.

"I am really happy to sign with the Guelph Storm," said Shybinskyi. "I cannot wait to get started."

