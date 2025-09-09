Six Frontenacs Head to Rookie Camps Around the NHL

Published on September 9, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - Six current members of the Kingston Frontenacs have been invited to rookie camps beginning today around the NHL.

Recently selected in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Kieren Dervin (Vancouver Canucks) and Tyler Hopkins (Toronto Maple Leafs) head off to their respective clubs to get their first taste of rookie camp action. Jacob Battaglia (Calgary Flames), will attend his second rookie camp after being drafted by the Calgary Flames last year.

Additionally, defencemen Will Bishop, Maleek McGowan, and André Mondoux will head to NHL camps as invited free agents. Bishop has been invited to the Columbus Blue Jackets camp, Maleek McGowan has been invited to the Montreal Canadiens camp, while Mondoux will attend the Philadelphia Flyers camp.

Former members of the Frontenacs are also featured around the league; with Quinton Burns (St. Louis Blues), Tuomas Uronen (Vegas Golden Knights), Emil Pieniniemi (Pittsburgh Penguins), Joey Willis (Nashville Predators), and Braden Haché (San Jose Sharks) are all attending rookie camps of their respective clubs.

In total, eleven current or former Frontenacs will participate in NHL rookie tournaments across North America over the next week:

Jacob Battaglia (Calgary Flames) - 2025 Next Gen Showcase (Edmonton & Calgary, AB) - Sept. 12-14

Will Bishop (Columbus Blue Jackets) - 2025 Prospects Challenge (Buffalo, NY) - Sept. 11-15

Quinton Burns (St. Louis Blues) - 2025 Tom Kurvers Showcase (St. Paul, MN) - Sept. 12-14

Kieren Dervin (Vancouver Canucks) - 2025 NHL Prospects Game (Everett, WA) - Sept. 13

Braden Haché (San Jose Sharks) - 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff (Irvine, CA) - Sept. 12-14

Tyler Hopkins (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 2025 Prospect Showdown (Montreal, QC) - Sept. 13-14

Maleek McGowan (Montreal Canadiens) - 2025 Prospect Showdown (Montreal, QC) - Sept. 13-14

André Mondoux (Philadelphia Flyers) - 2025 Rookie Series (Allentown, PA) - Sept. 12-13

Emil Pieniniemi (Pittsburgh Penguins) - 2025 Prospects Challenge (Buffalo, NY) - Sept. 11-15

Tuomas Uronen (Vegas Golden Knights) - 2025 Rookie Showcase (Highlands Ranch, CO)- Sept. 12-14

Joey Willis (Nashville Predators) - 2025 Prospect Tournament (Wesley Chapel, FLA)- Sept. 12-15







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.