Erie Otters and Edgar Snyder & Associates Announce Inaugural Saves Program

Published on September 9, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Pennsylvania - The Erie Otters and Edgar Snyder & Associates announced a partnership that will benefit animals in the Erie area.

For each save by an Otters goaltender this season, home and away, Edgar Snyder & Associates will donate $1 to the Erie Humane Society.

The program, a first of its kind initiative for the Erie Otters, will kick off when the Otters hit the ice on September 19 in Guelph for the season opener and continue for the duration of the regular season.

Otters Group Sales and Game Presentation Manager RJ Niedzwiecki spoke with excitement about the partnership and program.

"In speaking with Edgar Snyder & Associates, about partnership opportunities for the 2025-2026 season, we began speaking about their initiatives of helping animals and the word save came to my mind, leading to the inaugural saves program," Niedzwiecki said. "When we reached out to the Erie Humane Society about this idea, they were very appreciative to partner, and jumped on board right away. We are looking forward to this partnership created with Edgar Snyder & Associates and Erie Humane Society."

Edgar Snyder & Associates Owner & Chief Marketing Officer Rob Fisher spoke about the impact the program will have and the benefit to the Erie community.

"We are excited to partner with the Erie Otters on the brand new Edgar Snyder & Associates Saves program," Fisher said. "We're honored to be a part of the Erie community, and we hope that by supporting the Humane Society of Erie, we're able to protect vulnerable animals, giving them a voice, a second chance, and the loving homes they deserve."

The money raised from the program will benefit the Erie Humane Society and support neglected animals in the Erie area.

Erie Humane Society Executive Director Joe Lang spoke with excitement about the program and the importance to the organization.

"We are truly grateful to Edgar Snyder & Associates and the Erie Otters for choosing the Erie Humane Society as this season's beneficiary of the 'Edgar Snyder & Associates Saves' program," Lang said. "As a local, independent 501(c)(3) no-kill animal shelter, we rely on the generosity of our community to continue our life-saving mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome pets in need. When we come together, we create a ripple effect of compassion-the journey of thousands of homeless pets truly starts with you. On behalf of the animals we serve, thank you for your incredible support."

The Erie Otters are thrilled to partner with these terrific organizations to benefit animals in our area and look forward to keeping pucks out of the net for a terrific cause.







