Frontenacs Add Kuzma Brothers Ahead of 2025-26 Season

Published on September 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







For the first time in their junior hockey careers, brothers Andrew and Robin Kuzma will suit up for the same team this fall after signing Scholarship and Development agreements with the Kingston Frontenacs ahead of the 2025-26 OHL season.

Seventeen-year-old forward Robin Kuzma signed with Kingston on May 7, 2025, following a standout year with the Chicago Mission 16U AAA program, where he posted 80 points (35-45-80) in 63 games. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound native of Naperville, IL, also saw action with the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) and the U.S. National Team Development Program.

"Robin is a player we have had our eye on for a couple of seasons," said General Manager Kory Cooper. "With the new rule changes, it opened the door to bringing him to Kingston, and we are excited that he chose to come here. He is a high-IQ, two-way forward that should be able to impact our lineup immediately."

Head Coach Troy Mann added, "At development camp, Robin showed us a level of competitiveness we really liked and preach within our organization. He'll also provide versatility to our lineup. Primarily a center, he can move to the wing if necessary."

Robin said the decision to come north was influenced by both opportunity and family.

"I knew about Kingston and Kingston knew about me, since they drafted Andrew. Also, the NCAA rule change has allowed me to come here. The OHL is the league I want to play in because it's really good for my development."

For older brother Andrew Kuzma, his signing with Kingston on August 26, 2025, marks a significant return to the ice after overcoming a life-changing health challenge. Drafted by the Frontenacs in the 8th round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, Andrew had spent the past few years in the USHL and was preparing to suit up for Penn State last season.

However, during routine preseason testing with the University, doctors discovered that Andrew had bicuspid aortic valves, a congenital defect that affects blood flow from the heart to the body. From there, he faced a difficult decision. While many athletes continue to play with the condition, doctors advised that addressing it sooner would be critical for both his long-term health and future career. On November 22, 2024, Andrew underwent open-heart surgery.

"I underwent heart surgery to correct a condition I was born with but never knew about," Andrew shared on Instagram. "I couldn't be more thankful to Penn State's medical staff for saving me from a possible catastrophic incident by alerting me to this diagnosis."

After a successful surgery, Kuzma spent about a week in the hospital. Then came the road to recovery, which went better than he could have imagined. Within six weeks, he was back on the ice, and by three months he was participating in practice with a non-contact jersey.

"It's definitely been a grind," he said. "With recovering from something like that, I've got to be doing at least three times more than everyone else. But I'm happy with where it's come along, and I think I've made a lot of progress to get to where I am today."

Now reunited in Kingston, the brothers are eager to take advantage of the unique opportunity.

"I never thought that I would be playing with my brother because of our three-year age gap," said Andrew. "But it's definitely a cool feeling and something that we can take advantage of this year."

"It's pretty special," Robin explained. "Just growing up and watching him, it's really cool that I can finally play with him."

Looking ahead to the new season, both are focused on development.

"My goal is to get my game back to what it was, regain my confidence playing junior hockey, and improve my speed and skill before I return to the NCAA with Penn State," Andrew said.

"This is my first full year in junior, so I'm just trying to get better over the season and develop my game so I can have an even better year next year," added Robin.

For Kingston fans, the addition of the Kuzma brothers represents not just roster depth to the upcoming lineup, but a story of perseverance, opportunity, and family.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.