Kubota Canada Becomes the Presenting Partner of the Memorial Cup

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL), together with its Member Leagues - the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - is proud to announce an expanded multi-year agreement with Kubota Canada, further deepening its support of junior hockey. As part of its renewed commitment, Kubota Canada will become the official presenting partner of the Memorial Cup, beginning with the 106th edition of the CHL's championship event in Kelowna, B.C., from May 21 to 31 (schedule below).

Kubota Canada began its partnership with the CHL in September 2018 as an associate partner, engaging fans through activations at national events. Over time, their relationship expanded across the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL, with Kubota's extensive network of local dealers supporting CHL clubs across Canada. From 2020 to 2024, Kubota served as the presenting partner of the CHL's marquee prospect events, including the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and the CHL USA Prospects Challenge - the league's newest cross-border showcase. These events underscore Kubota's active role in supporting the next generation of talent and reflect its alignment with the CHL's mission to develop future stars and leaders, both on and off the ice.

Beyond the rink, Kubota Canada has been a key supporter of both community programs and the CHL's rising stars through initiatives such as Meet The Future - a series that offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at the next generation of hockey talent ahead of the NHL Draft - and the Community Hero Program, which celebrates individuals making a meaningful impact in their communities. Together, these programs highlight Kubota's enduring commitment to fostering leadership, character, and strong community connections at every level of the game.

"Kubota Canada is proud to grow our partnership with the CHL and to support the Memorial Cup - a tournament that embodies excellence, tradition, and community," said Steve Sweetnam, Marketing Director for Kubota Canada. "Hockey is deeply rooted in Canadian culture - just as Kubota is deeply connected to communities across the country. We're proud to support the Memorial Cup, an event that not only showcases the best in junior hockey but also brings people together and inspires the next generation of athletes across Canada and beyond."

"The CHL is proud to continue building with a trusted and community-focused partner like Kubota Canada," said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. "Their expanded support as presenting partner of the Memorial Cup not only elevates the profile of our championship event but also strengthens our shared commitment to nurturing grassroots hockey, fostering emerging talent, and supporting communities across the CHL. We're excited to grow this partnership and, through Kubota's extensive network of dealers across Canada, strengthen our local impact by creating meaningful opportunities for clubs and fans both on and off the ice."

As Kubota Canada marks its 50th year in 2025, it shares the spotlight with the CHL, which will celebrate its own 50th anniversary in 2025-26 as the umbrella organization of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL. This milestone season will culminate with the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota Canada, hosted by the WHL's Kelowna Rockets. The full schedule for the 2026 Memorial Cup has also been released (see below), outlining the path to crown this season's CHL champion.

Hosting the 2026 Memorial Cup is a milestone moment for Kelowna, returning the prestigious tournament to the city for the first time since 2004, when the Rockets captured the championship on home ice. This year's event coincides with the Kelowna Rockets' 30th anniversary, making it a landmark celebration of three decades of hockey excellence. Fans across the city and surrounding region are eagerly anticipating world-class on-ice action, community events, and the unique energy that comes from Kelowna's passionate hockey culture. From local businesses to youth programs, the tournament provides an opportunity to celebrate the city's deep connection to the sport and honor the Rockets' storied legacy.

"With Kubota Canada as the new Presenting Partner, Kelowna is ready to celebrate hockey at its highest level and showcase the best junior teams in the CHL," added Bruce Hamilton, President & GM of the Kelowna Rockets. "Our fans have been waiting for this moment, and there's no better way to celebrate our 30th anniversary than by showcasing our incredible city, our passionate supporters, and the outstanding hockey tradition we've built over three decades."

The Memorial Cup brings together the playoff champions from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL, along with a host club, in a four-team round-robin tournament to determine the CHL champion. First awarded 106 years ago, the Memorial Cup has grown into one of the most prestigious trophies in the sport, with a legacy that has helped define junior hockey in North America. Originally known as the OHA Memorial Cup, the trophy was donated by the Ontario Hockey Association in March 1919 to honour the Canadian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the First World War. In 2010, it was rededicated to commemorate all fallen members of the Canadian Armed Forces, further deepening its legacy as a symbol of remembrance, sacrifice, and national pride.

2026 MEMORIAL CUP SCHEDULE

Arrival of the Cup - Thursday, May 21

Round-Robin - Game 1 - Friday, May 22 - OHL vs. Kelowna

Round-Robin - Game 2 - Saturday, May 23 - WHL vs. QMJHL

Round-Robin - Game 3 - Sunday, May 24 - Kelowna vs. QMJHL

Round-Robin - Game 4 - Monday, May 25 - WHL vs. OHL

Round-Robin - Game 5 - Tuesday, May 26 - QMJHL vs. OHL

Round-Robin - Game 6 - Wednesday, May 27 - Kelowna vs. WHL

Tie-Breaker (*if necessary) - Thursday, May 28

Semi-Final - Friday, May 29

Championship Final - Sunday, May 31







