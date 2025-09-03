Zack Naish Commits to Storm

Published on September 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today that 2025 sixth round pick Zack Naish has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club.

The 6'7, 208 lbs defender from Hampton, Ontario was selected 105th overall in this year's OHL Priority Selection.

The 2009-born blueliner suited up in 32 regular season games for the North Shore Whitecaps U16 AAA squad where he recorded three goals and seven assists for 10 points and 20 penalty minutes. Naish followed up his season notching a goal and three assists for four points in 10 playoff games. Following his season with the U16 club, Naish suited up in two games for the Whitecaps U18 AAA squad.

"I'm excited to start my journey with the Guelph Storm, an organization that has produced a lot of professional hockey players," said Naish. "I don't take the signing lightly and will give 100% effort into being the best player I can for the organization."

