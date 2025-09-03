Kitchener Rangers Sign Evan Nicholson to Standard Player Agreement

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers announced today that forward, Evan Nicholson the Rangers' fourth-round (83rd overall) draft pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, has committed to an Ontario Hockey League Standard Player Agreement package with the club.

"Evan had a great camp for us. He has great hockey sense and is a very competitive kid that knows where to go on the ice and can play in any situation you need him to," said General Manager, Mike McKenzie. "He will play this year at a lower level and be used as an affiliate but we feel he has a very bright future with the team."

The five-foot-ten, 173 pound left-shot forward recorded 36 points in 30 GTHL games for the Don Mills Flyers organization, scoring 13 goals and adding 23 assists. In 74 total games with the Flyers last season, Nicholson recorded a point-per-game finishing the season with 31 goals and 43 assists.

Evan helped lead that Don Mills team to a first place finish with a 30-2-1 record and also led the club to a finals appearance in the OHL Cup. Although it was not the result the club wanted, Evan was named Performer of the Game for the Flyers with a goal and an assist in the contest. In seven OHL Cup games, Evan scored five goals and added two helpers for seven points in a strong tournament showing for him. In the GTHL playoffs, the Flyers erased a 2-0 series deficit, winning three straight games to clinch the GTHL Championship. During that playoff run, Evan recorded six points (3G, 3A) in 11 games.

"I'm super grateful and excited to sign my first OHL contract with the Kitchener Rangers. Training camp was extremely competitive and an unforgettable experience, everyone was very welcoming," said Nicholson. "I thought I had a really good camp, I brought my complete level and wanted to show how I could keep up with the older guys. I am super excited to be a Ranger!"

A native of Georgina, Ontario, Nicholson will wear number 20 for the Kitchener Rangers. He will be used as an affiliate player this season and has been reassigned to the Stouffville Spirit of the OJHL.







