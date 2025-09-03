Nearly 400 Backpacks Collected for Hope House Community Backpack Project

Published on September 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are pleased to announce nearly 400 backpacks were collected for the Hope House Community Backpack Project sponsored by Skyline. Each year Hope House coordinates a school supply drive to provide children with the tools they need to have a successful school year.

"We are so happy to be able to help with this amazing program," said Storm Vice President of Business Operations Matt Newby. "The community response exceeded our expectations, and we look forward to continuing to help children in our community with backpack supply drives for many years to come."

Last year, will the help of the community, Hope House distributed 2,738 backpacks those in need.

"The reactions we see from parents and children in this program are what keep us going year after year," said John Collins, Community Engagement Manager for Hope House. "The smiles, the hugs, the tears, and the pirouettes of joy share with us the simple truth: that with every backpack we pack, we as a community are making a difference."

Those who donated backpacks to the Storm Office, Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, and ServPro Guelph received a pre-paid ticket voucher to our Community Backpack Project game on Friday, December 12th when the Storm take on the Sarnia Sting.

The Storm would like to thank Skyline for their generous sponsorship of the Community Backpack Project along ServPro Guelph and Montana's Guelph working with Canadian Tire Stone Road who led the way this year in backpack donations by businesses. Lastly, thank you to the community for making our fourth year supporting the Backpack Project a success!

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2025

Nearly 400 Backpacks Collected for Hope House Community Backpack Project - Guelph Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.