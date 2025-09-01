Kolarik, Ula Score in Petes 3-2 Preseason Shootout Loss to Otters

August 31, 2025

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - On Sunday, August 31, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Erie Otters for an afternoon preseason matchup at the PMC. The Otters would win the game in a shootout by a score of 3-2.

Leon Kolarik scored his second goal of the preseason, while Genc Ula also scored. Liam Ladds, Gerry DiCunzolo, Adam Levac, and Yanis Lutz all had an assist in the game. Masen Johnston played the first period in goal, stopping 12/13, before Dylan Lee-Stack took over for the second and third, stopping 21/22.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Erie Goal (10:49) PP - Dylan Edwards (1), Assists - Callum Hughes (1), Tyler Cooper (1)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (6:43) - Genc Ula (1), Assists - Liam Ladds (1), Gerry DiCunzolo (1)

Erie Goal (17:23) - Luc Plante (1), Assists - Lyndon Cabral (1), Michael D'Alessio (2)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (9:25) PP - Leon Kolarik (2), Assists - Adam Levac (1), Yanis Lutz (2)

Shootout Goals (10 rounds):

Kaden McGregor (PBO)

Tyler Cooper (ER)

Joseph Cadorin (PBO

Dylan Edwards (ER)

Brody Partridge (PBO)

Gabriel Frasca (ER)

Kayden Edwards (ER)

After the game, Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced that the team has reassigned the following players:

Joseph Szarka

Eric Wood

Brody Robertson

Tyson Cartier

Sean Short

Pacey Adduono

Alexander Smyth

Kaiden Thatcher

Elijah Chavez

Nolan Davis

Luis Sturgeon

Harrison O'Connor

"After a competitive weekend of preseason games, we've been forced to make some more difficult decisions," noted Oke. "We thought these players all showed well in camp and will continue to monitor their development and progress for future opportunities with the team."

The Petes continue their 2025 preseason on Sunday, September 7 when they host the Kingston Frontenacs at the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Ticket holders for this game will be able to attend a post game autograph session with the Petes players. Tickets are in support of Norwood Minor Hockey and can be purchased for $30, or in-person for $20 at J.J. Stewart Motors. The game will also be streamed on the Petes YouTube channel. Full preseason details can be seen.







