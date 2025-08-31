2025 53rd Overall Pick Reid Hayes Commits to the 67's

August 31, 2025

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's announced today that forward Reid Hayes has signed an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

"Reid continues to impress our staff with his hockey smarts, skill and intensity, said General Manager 67's James Boyd. "He had a great camp and our staff are all excited to continue supporting Reid's development."

A product of LaSalle, Ontario, Hayes was selected 53rd overall by Ottawa in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. He starred with the Windsor Jr. Spitfires U16 AAA program where he recorded 25 goals and 29 assists for 54 points in 29 games played followed by a strong playoff performance scoring four assists in three games played. Reid also spent time with the Spitfires' U18 AAA program where he scored two goals in two games.

HEIGHT: 5-11.5 | WEIGHT: 174 lbs | DOB: 2009-07-16

HOMETOWN: LaSalle, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Windsor Jr. Spitfires U16 AAA | SHOOTS: R







