Attack Drop Pre-Season Opener, 4-3 to Battalion

Published on August 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack opened the 2025 OHL pre-season with a hard fought 4-3 loss to the visiting North Bay Battalion at the Eddie bush Memorial Arena in Collingwood on Sunday afternoon. Arseny Pronin, Jonathan Kapagerdis, Lirim Amidovski and Ethan Procyszyn had goals for the Battalion, while Nick Gilby, Blake Munnings, and Michael Dec answered for the Bears. Jacob Therrien registered two assists in his first game against his former team, while Matthew Koprowski made 34 of 38 saves in the loss.

The nerves and excitement for the Attack's younger lineup was evident early in the first with North Bay able to hem the Bears in the defensive end for a good portion of the opening five minutes. The Attack held their ground, thanks to some steady play between the pipes by Matthew Koprowski and resilience. Unfortunately, it was the Battalion that opened the scoring after an Attack penalty led to a Battalion power play. Arseny Pronin was able to beat Korpowski to make it 1-0. Four minutes later the Attack got the offence rolling when Nick Gilby banged home a rebound to even the score at 1, which was kicked of three goal in a six minute span of play for the Attack. Jacob Therrien showed off his ability to set his teammates up on the next two, first finding a streaking Blake Munnings in the middle of the ice, who buried it to give the Attack the lead, then Therrien followed it up by gaining the offensive blue line, then sliding the puck behind the defender across the ice to a wide open Michael Dec who was gaining the zone. Dec patiently waited for an opening allowing the goalies glove side to clear while still using the Battalion defenders as a screen went top shelf to extend the lead to 3-1.

The two teams settled into some high paced, back and forth play in the middle frame. Unfortunately for the Attack it was the Battalion that were able to find the back of the net tallying two goals in the second period. The first came on a low point shot from Jonathan Kapagerdis, whose shot slipped passed Koprowski who was trying to fight bodies on the ice in front of him. Liam Amidovski followed that point shot goal with one of his own from the high slot, beating a screened Koprowski on the Battalion power play. The teams headed into the final break tied at 3.

The third period was much like the second with both teams getting their opportunities. Unfortunately, it was a veteran player for the Battalion, Ethan Procyszyn that made the difference finding the back of the net on a delayed penalty, notching the wining goal, final score 4-3 Battalion.

The Attack will now hit the road for a pair of pre-season road games first against the Barrie Colts in their annual Labour matchup tomorrow night at the Sadlon Arena at 6pm, then next Friday, September 5th at the CAA Centre in Brampton when they take on the Steelheads at 7pm. The Bears will return to home ice, of sorts, on Sunday, September 7th when they take on the Barrie Colts at The Plex in Port Elgin, Ontario. Game time is set for 2pm and tickets for this game have been going fast and is getting close to sold out, so be sure to get yours today at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at tickets.attackhockey.com.







