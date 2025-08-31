Preseason Action Returns to Kingston on August 31

The wait is almost over-Fronts hockey is officially back in Kingston! Fans will get their first look at the 2024-25 squad on Sunday, August 31, as the Black and Gold take on their division rivals, the Ottawa 67's, in our only home preseason game.

This is a great opportunity to get back into the arena and feel the energy ahead of the regular season. Whether you're a longtime supporter or checking out your first game, this preseason matchup is the perfect way to kick things off.

General admission tickets are only $18 (taxes and fees included) and can be purchased in advance at The Fronts Shop (Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.). Tickets will also be available on game day in the Gate 4 lobby starting at 12:00 p.m.

Season Ticket Members get in for free-simply show your membership card at the entrance.

Plus, parking is free on Sundays, so arriving early and enjoying the pregame atmosphere has never been easier.

Gather your friends and family, wear your black and gold, and join us for the first puck drop of the season. We can't wait to see you back at Slush Puppie Place!







