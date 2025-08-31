Sarnia Sting Complete Trade with Brantford Bulldogs

Published on August 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







Sarnia Sting General Manager, Dylan Seca, announced this afternoon that the Hockey Club has acquired an 8th round pick in the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection (BFD) in exchange for forward Ryan Chamberlain.







