Bulldogs Acquire Ryan Chamberlain from Sarnia

Published on August 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of forward Ryan Chamberlain from the Sarnia Sting in exchange for an 2026 8th (BFD).

Chamberlain, of Peterborough, ON, was originally Sarnia's 5th round selection, 101st overall, in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. The 2008-born, 6'2", 175lbs centerman played his OHL Draft year with a powerhouse Toronto Marlboros team, which included now teammate Jude Bray, where Chamberlain posted 16 goals & 21 assists across 82 AAA contests. Widely regarded as one of, if not the best, skaters in the 2024 OHL Draft class, Chamberlain stepped into the OHL as a 16-year old, skating in 20 games for the Sting in the 2024-25 season.

Ryan Chamberlain will join the Brantford Bulldogs for the remainder of the pre-season and will be eligible to play for the affiliated Brantford Titans in the 2025-26 season.







