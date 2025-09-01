Kitchener Sends Fans Home Happy with Fan Fest Victory over Spirit
Published on August 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - After Saginaw stormed out to a 2-0 advantage after 20 minutes of play, the Kitchener Rangers took over the game scoring five unanswered goals across the second and third period. The final four minutes of the game were eventful as Saginaw scored twice in quick succession, once on the power play to cut the Ranger led to one. However, with the Spirit goalie pulled, Tanner Lam put the game away with an empty net goal.
Alexander Bilecki led the scoring for the Rangers with two goals and three points (2G, 1), while Cameron Arquette (2A), Tanner Lam (1G, 1A), Christian Humphreys (1G, 1A), and Jacob Xu (2A) all recorded multi-point efforts. Christian Kirsch picked up his first win as a Ranger playing the full 60 minutes and making 33 saves in the contest.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
SAG 1 - KIT 0
13:37 Dimian Zhilkin (4) - Ryan Hanrahan, Stepan Shurygin
SAG 2 - KIT 0
18:11 Egor Barabanov (2) - Unassisted
Second Period
SAG 2 - KIT 1 - PPG
9:33 Christian Humphreys (2) - Tanner Lam, Alexander Bilecki
SAG 2 - KIT 2 - PPG
10:39 Haeden Ellis (3) - Jacob Xu, Cameron Arquette
SAG 2 - KIT 3
14:22 Alexander Bilecki (1) - Evan Nicholson, Jack LaBrash
Third Period
SAG 2 - KIT 4 - PPG
1:39 Evan Headrick (1) - Matheas Stark
SAG 2 - KIT 5 - PPG
6:52 Alexander Bilecki (2) - Christian Humphreys
SAG 3 - KIT 5
17:41 Dimian Zhilkin (5) - Ryan Hanrahan, Graydon Jones
SAG 4 - KIT 5 - PPG
18:21 Egor Barabanov (3) - Levi Harper, Carson Harmer
SAG 4 - KIT 6 - ENG
19:18 Tanner Lam (2) - Jacob Xu
The Numbers Game:
Shots: SAG 37 - KIT 29
Power play: SAG 1/8 - KIT 4/6
FO%: SAG 55% - KIT 45%
The Starting Goalies:
SAG: Stepan Shurygin - 40 minutes of play, 14 saves, three goals against
SAG: Brian Rathwell - 20 minutes of play, 9 saves, two goals against
KIT: Christian Kirsch - 33 saves, four goals against
UP NEXT:
The Kitchener Rangers are back at The Aud Friday September 12th, to host the Oshawa Generals for their final home game of the preseason. Season ticket members get free entry to the game!
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers battle the Saginaw Spirit
(Cole Wilton)
- Kitchener Sends Fans Home Happy with Fan Fest Victory over Spirit - Kitchener Rangers
