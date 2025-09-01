Kitchener Sends Fans Home Happy with Fan Fest Victory over Spirit

Kitchener Rangers battle the Saginaw Spirit

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Cole Wilton) Kitchener Rangers battle the Saginaw Spirit(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Cole Wilton)

Kitchener, Ont. - After Saginaw stormed out to a 2-0 advantage after 20 minutes of play, the Kitchener Rangers took over the game scoring five unanswered goals across the second and third period. The final four minutes of the game were eventful as Saginaw scored twice in quick succession, once on the power play to cut the Ranger led to one. However, with the Spirit goalie pulled, Tanner Lam put the game away with an empty net goal.

Alexander Bilecki led the scoring for the Rangers with two goals and three points (2G, 1), while Cameron Arquette (2A), Tanner Lam (1G, 1A), Christian Humphreys (1G, 1A), and Jacob Xu (2A) all recorded multi-point efforts. Christian Kirsch picked up his first win as a Ranger playing the full 60 minutes and making 33 saves in the contest.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

SAG 1 - KIT 0

13:37 Dimian Zhilkin (4) - Ryan Hanrahan, Stepan Shurygin

SAG 2 - KIT 0

18:11 Egor Barabanov (2) - Unassisted

Second Period

SAG 2 - KIT 1 - PPG

9:33 Christian Humphreys (2) - Tanner Lam, Alexander Bilecki

SAG 2 - KIT 2 - PPG

10:39 Haeden Ellis (3) - Jacob Xu, Cameron Arquette

SAG 2 - KIT 3

14:22 Alexander Bilecki (1) - Evan Nicholson, Jack LaBrash

Third Period

SAG 2 - KIT 4 - PPG

1:39 Evan Headrick (1) - Matheas Stark

SAG 2 - KIT 5 - PPG

6:52 Alexander Bilecki (2) - Christian Humphreys

SAG 3 - KIT 5

17:41 Dimian Zhilkin (5) - Ryan Hanrahan, Graydon Jones

SAG 4 - KIT 5 - PPG

18:21 Egor Barabanov (3) - Levi Harper, Carson Harmer

SAG 4 - KIT 6 - ENG

19:18 Tanner Lam (2) - Jacob Xu

The Numbers Game:

Shots: SAG 37 - KIT 29

Power play: SAG 1/8 - KIT 4/6

FO%: SAG 55% - KIT 45%

The Starting Goalies:

SAG: Stepan Shurygin - 40 minutes of play, 14 saves, three goals against

SAG: Brian Rathwell - 20 minutes of play, 9 saves, two goals against

KIT: Christian Kirsch - 33 saves, four goals against

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers are back at The Aud Friday September 12th, to host the Oshawa Generals for their final home game of the preseason. Season ticket members get free entry to the game!

