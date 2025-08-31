Kitchener Battle Saginaw in Final Game of Summer Showcase

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers host the Saginaw Spirit in their third game of the Summer Showcase. After welcoming the Generals for the second-of-three games, the Rangers are eager to face their Western Conference opponent once again at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS

Rangers Roster

The 2024-25 season saw the Rangers reach the 100-point plateau for the first time since 2008, advance to the Western Conference Final, and earn individual league honours for goaltender Jackson Parsons and head coach Jussi Ahokas. This preseason offers fans a first glimpse at the club's next wave of talent, including 2025 draft picks Alex Forrest, Evan Nicholson, and Mason Hriczov, as well as CHL Import Draft selection Christian Kirsch. The newcomers join an already deep roster featuring eight NHL-drafted players, setting up what promises to be another exciting year in Kitchener.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE SPIRIT

Spirit Roster

The Saginaw Spirit finished in the top half of the Western Conference Standings last season, slotting in right behind the Kitchener Rangers as the four-seed. Although their postseason birth was short-lived, their regular season was capped off by second overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Michael Misa, who led all skaters with 134 points last season and finished second in the goal-scoring race, finishing with 62.

Drafted Spirit:

The Saginaw Spirit continue to see players move on to the NHL. Several players were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, including Michael Misa (San Jose Sharks), Kristian Epperson (Los Angeles Kings), Jacob Cloutier (Winnipeg Jets).

RANGERS REACH

Rangers Reach 50/50 is back! We're kicking off our Super September draw during the Showcase weekend leading up to a Huge Jackpot prize on Opening Night, September 19th!

We've got three great early bird prizes that you won't want to miss out on!

Aug 31 - Win a night in Club 63 (suite) plus a $500 Food & Beverage Credit - draw takes place in the 3rd period on Sun Aug 31

Sep 12 - Win $2,500 CASH - draw takes place in the 3rd period on Fri Sep 12

Sep 19 - Win a custom Rangers VIP Experience including the following...

Custom made Rangers Game issue jersey

Behind the scenes VIP Tour experience including the new Rangers offices, player facilities, and dressing room

4 Tickets + VIP Parking for an upcoming Rangers Home Game

$200 Keg Restaurant Gift Card

All this plus our JACKPOT Prize and a consolation prize of a $500 Longo's Gift Card!

Tickets can be purchased online anywhere in Ontario at Rangers5050.com and rangersjersey.com.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

There will be no broadcast coverage of any Kitchener Ranger preseason games. RogersTV, 570 NewsRadio Kitchener, and our new streaming provider, FloHockey will be back for our home opener on Friday, September 19th.

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers will host their final preseason tune-up match here at The Aud on September 12th as they welcome back the Oshawa Generals. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Reminder to all season tickets members that you get free entry to this game!







